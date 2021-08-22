5 missions in GTA 3 that were ridiculously easy to beat

Although GTA 3 is known for its relentless difficulty, there are a few missions that take it easy on the player.

If someone were to make a list of the hardest missions in the series, chances are GTA 3 would take up most of it. Narrow time limits and overpowered enemies all contribute to a frustrating experience. However, not all GTA 3 missions are like this. Sometimes the game gives players a break.

Most of the easier missions tend to be early in the game. They mainly require players to drive around with very little combat. Not to mention a few missions are simply cut-scenes. Despite the lack of difficulty, they are still classified as GTA 3 missions. At least they give players room to breathe.

Five GTA 3 missions that were easy to beat

5) Drive Misty For Me

GTA 3 players will have to get used to driving Misty around. A few of the early missions require players to act as her personal driver. She really does get around a lot, so it makes sense.

Simply pick up Misty and drive her to a repair shop. Players will be introduced to Joey Leone, where he will give them a string of missions. This mission exists so players can find extra work in Portland.

It's the easiest $1,000 a player will ever make. However, they need to remember to honk the horn. The game will instruct players on how to do so, depending on the platform. That's all there is to this mission.

4) Luigi's Girls

Not counting the introduction, this is the first mission in GTA 3. Luigi gives players a very simple objective. All they have to do is pick up Misty at the nearby hospital, then drop her off at the club. Nothing more, nothing less.

The hardest part of the mission (if it can even be called that) is finding a vehicle. Given it's early in the game, it serves one main purpose. This will allow players to explore the map and find the hospital. There are health pickups and adrenaline pills in the area.

Rockstar Games wanted to ease the players into the game. For driving around for a little while, Claude was paid $1,500. He was also given a safehouse in Portland. That's a pretty good reward for not doing much.

3) Last Requests

The only way GTA 3 players will fail this mission is if they don't read the pager. Salvatore Leone congratulates Claude on a job well done. Per mission name, he gave him one last request. Salvatore wants Claude to pick up a vehicle and take it to the downtown crusher.

However, it's a deadly trap. The moment Claude sets foot in the vehicle, it will be rigged to explode. Luckily for him, Maria warns him ahead of time. Instead, GTA 3 players have to meet her at Callahan Point. Claude is about to start a new life as he works for the Yakuza.

Like most easy missions, players only have to drive from one location to the next. Players also received $20,000 and a new safehouse in Staunton Island. The only major threat is falling into the water in the boating section. Otherwise, it's a complete walk in the park.

2) Ransom

S.A.M. is one of the most frustrating experiences in the entire game. GTA 3 players only get one shot to fire an RPG at a moving plane. Thankfully, they were given some relief after the unforgiving mission.

When players arrive at the construction site, they are treated to a short cut-scene. Maria has been kidnapped by Catalina, the main antagonist of the game. Ransom serves as the penultimate mission of GTA 3 and the climax is fast approaching.

Players will receive $45,000, given it was meant for the previous mission. Ransom is one of the few cut-scene missions in the game, the other being Love's Disappearance. However, this one is more difficult to get to as players can only reach this point if they beat S.A.M.

1) Love’s Disappearance

Claude arrives at the Love Media building. However, the media tycoon is no longer there. Donald Love has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. The cause of it remains unsolved to this very day.

GTA 3 players don't have to do anything. The cut-scene is very short, as it lasts a few seconds. Given the difficulty of Donald Love's missions, it's nice to be able to breathe easier. The only required effort is getting into the building.

Predictably, there is no reward for this mission. Most GTA missions have players perform a specific task. Here, they only have to watch how it plays out. The zen garden in the background is a nice touch as after all, the players don't have to do much of anything.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul