5 unexplained mysteries in the GTA series

Throughout the GTA series, there are several questions without any definite answers. Players are still searching high and low to understand these elusive mysteries.

Given the open-world environment of the GTA universe, players are encouraged to explore. However, they may end up discovering clues that lead them on a wild journey. The Mount Chiliad mystery was a major one among GTA players, and some believe the Doomsday Heist solved it, while others aren't entirely convinced.

Nonetheless, there are secrets that lurk within the shadows of the GTA series. Players are often perplexed by these unsolved puzzles, since they don't have all the pieces together. Rockstar remains vague on many of these mysteries. They prefer the players to come to their own conclusions as to what happened.

5 GTA mysteries that remain unsolved

5) Donald Love’s disappearance

Donald Love discusses business and bloodshed (Image via GTA Wiki)

Donald Love is a media tycoon with a penchant for human flesh and hedonism. He kills political rivals, instigates gang warfare and spreads widespread destruction to maintain power.

During the events of GTA 3, he instructs Claude to obtain a mysterious package and rescue an older gentleman. Once Claude completes his missions, however, Donald Love vanishes without a trace. In the aptly named Love's Disappearance, all Claude finds is the empty package. What happened to Love is unknown.

Rockstar refused to divulge any further information. GTA players speculate he may have been killed by a vengeful cartel, while others believe he fled Liberty City. It's one of the biggest early mysteries in the GTA series.

4) Extraterrestrial life

Aliens have been trending when it comes to conspiracy theories in GTA ever since the release of San Andreas. Top secret research in Area 69 suggest there is life beyond the reaches of this planet. .

GTA 5 has several references to this popular theory. These range from mind-boggling hallucinations to a frozen alien in the cold waters of North Yankton. GTA Online also has a resupply job where players can find a dead military force, presumably killed by aliens. It's a rare event that only takes place late at night.

Along with appearances from UFOs, the existence of extraterrestrial creatures seems to be all but confirmed. However, what remains unclear is the main objective of this mysterious race.

3) Underwater hatch

Out in the Eastern Pacific Ocean in GTA 5, players can use a submarine to explore the ocean depths. Both darkness and deep waters form a frightening combination; anything can be lurking beneath the backdrop. Players can find an underwater hatch, reminiscent of the famous one from the television show Lost.

Since the metallic structure is located right below the killzone, GTA players who swim too close will instantly die from the undersea pressure. During the evening, a bright light shines through the window, suggesting someone is inside. A few players claimed they could hear a morse code message.

2) Apartment 3c

Vice City often pays respectful homage to the classic 1983 movie, Scarface. One of the more disconcerning ones is Apartment 3c in Ocean Beach. There is a scene in Scarface where Tony Montana almost gets killed in a dangerous trap, but not before his friend is brutally dismembered with a chainsaw.

In a direct reference, Apartment 3c also contains a chainsaw and a bloodied interior bathroom. This location never shows up in the main storyline, which means players can accidentally walk right into a murder scene.

It can be an unsettling experience for first-time players since no explanation is given as to what happened. The mafia is presumably involved, but this murder is otherwise a mystery.

1) Infinity Killer

"Eight is just infinity stood up." (Image via GTA Wiki)

Merle Abrahams was a psychotic man with an unhealthy obsession: the number eight and the infinity symbol. Dubbed the Infinity Killer, he was charged with the murder of eight hikers in 1999. However, he died five years later, denying his involvement in those grisly murders.

There are too many unresolved plot threads in this GTA 5 storyline. Original news reports suggest the victims were male. However, GTA players can search the sea to find female bodies instead, wrapped in plastic. They can also find the same in the Cayo Perico heist, although it could also be an Easter egg.

It's entirely possible that the Infinity Killer is still out there or a copycat is committing the same crimes. Needless to say, Merle Abrahams was a disturbed individual with an unstable mind.

