How to get scuba gear in GTA 5

A lot of what makes GTA 5 fun is the fact that almost every part of the map is open for exploration.

Players frequently take to the highest peak or go off-roading in the hills, but there is an entire section of the map that they sometimes forget.

GTA 5's exceedingly large map is beset by water on all four sides, and the island is one of the most interesting maps in modern gaming. Yet, players often forget that the ocean, much like the rest of the land area on the map, contains a fair bit of secrets and cool Easter Eggs.

However, to explore the underwater wonders of GTA 5, players will need scuba gear so that they do not run out of breath underwater.

How can players get scuba gear in GTA 5?

Story Mode

In the Story Mode of GTA 5, scuba gear appears on top of anything that the player chooses to wear underneath it. Alternatively, the player can pair the scuba gear with a scuba suit to get the complete outfit.

There are two variations of the suit that appear in the game. One is the Scuba Land outfit, which appears in the player's wardrobe after the completion of the main story. Players can find the Scuba Land in the outfit section of their wardrobe in the game.

Alternatively, the player can also seek out a Dinghy from one of the ports in Story Mode to get scuba gear for free.

GTA Online

Scuba suits are available in Ammu-Nation in a wide variety of colors and combinations from the outfits section of the store. The player can purchase the outfit and save it in order to be able to put one on quickly when going for a dive in the game.

The scuba suit is available in 22 different color variations, and the gear itself will only appear when the player is in open water or in deep swimming pools.