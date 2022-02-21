How can GTA 6 improve on GTA 5's driving and gun mechanics?

While the announcement of the next GTA game being in active development has eased nerves a bit, gamers cannot help but imagine how the upcoming title will outdo the massively successful Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 5 has reached nothing short of a legendary status and is still thriving as it closes in on its 10th year and third console generation. It took the series' driving and shooting mechanics to the next level and fans are trying to imagine what comes next. To that end, there are plenty of wishlists flying around the web, and in this article, we discuss the possible improvements Rockstar Games could look at in terms of driving and gun mechanics.

How GTA 6 can improve on GTA 5

Driving

Driving cars, riding bikes and flying aircraft in GTA 5 is a lot of fun, and Grand Theft Auto Online and its vehicles are the sole reason a lot of gamers keep coming back. There are dedicated in-game communities that regularly have discussions, events and competitions around the many vehicular activities.

The community has a few ideas that they think should be implemented in the next title.

Rockstar has always tried to make the series immersive and as close to reality as possible. Being such a massive game with numerous aspects to manage, some areas were missed, of course.

One such feature is the ability to turn the ignition off. The large open world has a lot of sights to take in and the constant sound of an engine idling isn't always needed. Staying on the topic of sound, the game sports a large variety of cars which are classified into various classes. Exhaust notes, however, aren't all that many. More detailed customization options, such as the ones in the recent Forza Horizon 5 would be welcomed by the community.

Driving in-game is very arcadey and unrealistic as pointed out by more than a few gamers and fans. Racing sims and other games that revolve around cars have become so realistic these days that there is no reason why this beloved series should lag behind. If there is a perfect balance between simulation and arcade handling, fans believe it is only Rockstar who can strike it.

Shooting/Gun Mechanics

PvP in GTA Online is huge and has the community split on whether they like it or not. This is mostly due to griefers and modders on PC, but overall, the game's weapon-balancing does need a lot of work.

Experienced players in the game use a specific few weapons for PvP that gets them the outcome they want. The weapon system is very unwelcoming to newer players. Advanced and upgradeable weapons are locked behind paywalls. The physics of guns are also rarely on point.

Recoil is nowhere near perfect as a player can master any gun within minutes. The LMGs and ARs in-game are quite similar if the rounds-per-minute state is removed. The effects of recoil can only be seen at range. As such, players will be hoping for a more realistic gunplay experience in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto has always allowed players to carry an incredibly large arsenal on their person. RDR 2 switched out this mechanic for a more realistic approach, which saw players only able to carry a maximum of four weapons (depending on the size). Gamers would like this touch of realism added to the upcoming title as well. This will make PvP battles more realistic, loadouts more important and griefing difficult.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee