5 reasons why GTA 6 should enable cross-platform play

GTA (Grand Theft Auto) fans are quite happy with Rockstar Games' recent announcement acknowledging that work on the franchise's next title is underway. Soon after the announcement, fans began to flood social media with their feature wishlists for the sequel. Among them, cross-play for the online component of the game was a request that came up a lot.

Neither the GTA nor RDR (Red Dead Redemption) series has ever featured a cross-play functionality in their multiplayer versions. Fans have long been asking for a cross-play feature in Grand Theft Auto Online and ideally, they should have gotten it by now.

In this article, we look at five reasons why Rockstar should include cross-play for GTA 6.

GTA 6: Why cross-play is a must

5) Lets friends play together irrespective of their platform

Multiplayer modes for games have become a very common feature these days, and gamers expect it to be in every game. GTA is no different in that regard and has a highly popular online mode. This allows players to interact with each other (mostly blowing each other up) and also do missions together. However, if your friend happens to game on a different platform, you can forget about it.

For instance, if you are playing on a PC and your friend is playing on his PS5, there is no way you two can play in the same session. The game is a lot of fun when played with friends. Syncing headshots to maintain stealth and bait-killing griefers together are just a few examples. So allowing cross-play would certainly allow more players to link up online.

4) Lets players play with the same character on different platforms

Gamers will have more freedom and fun (Image via Medium)

Cross-play would also allow gamers to play on multiple platforms while using the same character/account. Currently, if a player wants to experience GTA Online on PC and on console, separate accounts/characters are required. This implies that none of the money or in-game items can be used on another platform. Gamers who do play on multiple platforms have to use multiple characters and grind money on each account/character.

Cross-play will negate this and make the transition seamless and the game more immersive irrespective of one's platform.

3) Cut down matchmaking times

GTA Online missions have some of the longest wait times due to matchmaking issues. Loading into the game itself takes up quite a bit of time and that wait is just exacerbated if gamers are looking to do a mission while searching for other people to play with.

The Double RP and Cash missions are a nightmare to start due to this exact reason. Cross-play can easily untie this knot and reduce wait times down to nothing.

2) Gamers do not need to buy multiple copies

This would be good for the community (Image via PNG Mart)

When gamers want to experience Grand Theft Auto on all platforms, not only must they own all platforms but they must own a separate copy of the game for each of them as well. This can be a massively expensive ordeal.

Enabling cross-play for the much-awaited upcoming title will allow gamers to save money. If Rockstar does this, it will be highly appreciated by the gaming community.

1) Roleplay for console

GTA 5 Roleplay is an entire world console is missing (Image via Facebook/GTA 5 RP Live)

Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay servers are mods that are only possible on PC at the moment. These mods transform the whole game and take immersion to a new level. Players have to assume the role of a character and roleplay through different situations. Consoles currently do not allow this feature and gamers on that side of the fence are surely missing out bigtime.

Cross-play could fix this and finally let console gamers enjoy roleplay. Cross-play could also force Rockstar to finally move over to dedicated servers and a better anti-cheat solution to deal with negative modders on PC.

