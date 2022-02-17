5 most followed GTA RP Twitch streamers (February 2022)

GTA RP Fans have always used Twitch to interact with their favorite streamers. The platform sees a lot of traffic owing to the game. It is the second most-viewed game on the platform, with a worldwide viewer count of approximately 150 million.

That is a huge audience to entertain, and not everybody likes the same thing. That said, there are certain streamers who are catering to a fat share of the 150 million-strong audience. Who are the streamers with the most followers?

GTA RP streamers with the most followers on Twitch

5) Perxitaa

Jaume Cremades, aka Perxitaa, is the fifth most followed streamer (Image via La Vanguardia)

Jaume "Perxitaa" is a Spanish social media star who regularly streams on Twitch. He gained popularity by posting videos of him trolling people and playing Fortnite, GTA RP, and Among Us, to name a few.

Perxitaa currently has 2,048,035 followers on Twitch and has a peak viewer count of 9017 viewers.

4) loud_coringa

loud_coringa also known as Victor Augusto is number 4 (Image via Twitter/@cfloudcoringa)

Victor Augusto goes by the twitch name of loud_coringa and is a retired esports competitor in the LOUD roster. Victor hails from Southern Brazil and is now a content creator on the LOUD roster.

GTA RP is the second most viewed content on his channel and he has racked up a total of 6,699,571 viewer hours and a peak viewership of 108,427. loud_coringa currently has 2,881,597 followers on his Twitch channel.

3) AriGameplays

Abril is the third most-followed GTA RP channel (Image via Movistars Esports)

AriGameplays is a huge social media star owing to her presence on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok. Her real name is Abril Abdmari Garza Alonso and she hails from Mexico. Ari is the only female RP streamer to feature in the top five list.

The streamer boasts of clocking 2,018,229 viewer hours and a peak viewer count of 128,471. Abril is currently followed by 3,679,734 viewers on Twitch.

2) Sykkuno

Sykkuno aka Thomas is the second most followed GTA RP streamer (Image via Film Daily)

Thomas, aka Sykkuno, is a hugely successful and popular Twitch streamer. Sykkuno can be seen streaming a wide variety of games like Among Us, Valheim, Grand Theft Auto RP, League, etc. The streamer also collaborates a lot with other streamers like Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more.

Syykkuno has delivered 155 hours of content on Twitch as of now and has a peak viewer count of 47,777. He boasts of 3,980,515 followers as of today.

1) xQcOW

Félix Lengyel aka XQC is the undisputed king of Twitch (Image via Twitter/xQc)

No surprises here. Felix Lengyel, aka xQc, has been sitting on the throne for quite some time and is probably staying for some more. Felix is a French-Canadian streamer and is hugely popular with his audience, which is quite diverse.

xQc was earlier a competitive Overwatch player for Team Canada. The name xQc resonates with every GTA RP fan as the content on the channel is unique and fun. xQc currently has a whopping 9,992,678 followers, which is approximately 2.5 times more than second-placed Sykkuno.

Felix also has a peak viewer count of 143,608 viewers. The streamer has churned out 285 hours of live content which has exponentially increased to 22,317,109 viewer hours.

Edited by R. Elahi