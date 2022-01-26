As far as critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto games go, no game holds a candle to GTA 4's success (rated 98/100 on Metacritic).

A few other games in the series are within five points of its average range, with a few like GTA 3 and 5 being a single point behind it. However, that extra point is what makes GTA 4 the third highest-rated video game of all time.

It might be easy to overlook its strengths today by modern gamers, but the game was truly revolutionary for its time. It's also worth noting that the PS3 version is the third highest-rated video game of all time, with the Xbox 360 version being ranked fifth.

There are several reasons why GTA 4 is the third highest-rated video game of all time on Metacritic

The top three highest-rated video games of all time on Metacritic (Image via Metacritic)

GTA 4 received a slew of 10/10 scores from numerous video game websites. Naturally, this highly-rated video game ended up winning several video game awards, such as Spike Video Game Awards' Game of the Year. In fact, several websites and magazines called this game their "Game of the Year."

The game has more perfect ratings than non-perfect ratings under its PS3 section on Metacritic. Yet some fans might wonder, "What makes GTA 4 so good?"

What made GTA 4 one of the best video games of all time?

Niko Bellic is one of the best-written characters in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

There isn't just one generic reason that made fans fall in love with this masterpiece back in 2008. Here are some quick snippets that several reviews reference:

Impressive worldbuilding

Highly memorable storyline (darker than the previous games)

Innovative open world

Best combat in the series

Great visuals (for the time)

Fun multiplayer

Several new features that make the game feel more fluid than prior titles

Great controls

Excellent writing from the story to various minor dialogues

Modern gamers now need to imagine several of those points stretching to long paragraphs each. Many reviews at the time read as massive essays detailing what made the game work, and many gamers agreed with them.

It wasn't an example of a project that critics loved and fans hated; at the time, it was something that practically everybody loved (provided they enjoyed the GTA formula).

Fans still talk about its high Metacritic rating to this day

Many Redditors have varying opinions on whether or not the game deserves this high ranking. To some, it's justified; to others, there are better Grand Theft Auto games out there (like San Andreas).

Of course, that leads to the next topic of discussion: GTA 4 was rated an average of 98/100 for its time. Many modern gamers couldn't care about it, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, or Ocarina of Time, but that's primarily because they didn't grow up with it (and see why it was so highly rated against their competition).

Even if one doesn't rate it so highly today, there is no denying the impact that GTA 4 had on the industry back in 2008. Only a few other Grand Theft Auto games could boast a similar feat.

