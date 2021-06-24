Why GTA 4 is still Rockstar’s Magnum Opus

When one thinks of Rockstar's greatest game, there's a strong argument to be made for GTA 4 being their magnum opus.

For those that don't know, a magnum opus is a piece of work that's often regarded as the best or most important from a particular person or entity. In this case, some fans could argue that GTA 4 is Rockstar's magnum opus, as it helped push the GTA series to new limits without feeling antiquated like GTA 3 for its era.

GTA 4 was the first game of the HD universe, and it brought more to the series than just upgraded graphics. It introduced new physics and other modern GTA features that fans love in its popular successor, GTA 5.

In this case, GTA 4 might not be the most popular game in the series, but it shouldn't be overlooked for its legacy and impact on the GTA series.

Why GTA 4 is still one of Rockstar's best games

Not many games have the reputation that GTA 4 has (Image via Wisdom of Bookmonkey)

GTA 4 was radically different from GTA San Andreas. For some fans, this was a breath of fresh air, as GTA 4 doesn't tread on the same common ground that so many other GTA games walked upon. For others, it was disappointing to see a completely different style in a GTA game.

However, GTA 4 was universally praised when it was released. Even if it was a departure from the norm, GTA 4 did so many things right, which has only helped cement its legacy as one of the best GTA games ever released.

GTA 4's reception

Realism helped elevate GTA 4's reception (Image via Taringa)

In terms of sheer Metacritic ratings, GTA 4 is the highest-rated GTA game of all time, sitting at a comfortable 98/100. Other legendary GTA games perform similarly, but just barely fall short of 98. Just for comparison's sake, GTA 5 is rated at 97/100, while GTA San Andreas is rated at 95/100 for critic reviews.

Nowadays, GTA 4 is seen as a weaker title against the two games above based on user ratings. However, there is still an argument to be made about why GTA 4 is such a wonderful game and why it's in contention of being Rockstar's greatest GTA title.

Approach to realism

Characters like Niko Bellic feel alive in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 4 had a completely different tone from the prior GTA games. The protagonist, Niko Bellic, is an ex-human trafficker who was previously involved in the Yugoslav Wars and has an understandably jaded view on the world around him.

There is little glory to be had in GTA 4. Niko Bellic doesn't become a bonafide criminal mastermind who practically owns the city or becomes untouchable.

If anything, his role in GTA 4 is far more realistic than what's seen in other GTA protagonists in their own respective games.

That's not to say GTA 4 is a boring or depressing game; far from that. Instead, GTA 4 tackled different subject matters that weren't fully explored in other GTA games, including the ones that came after it.

Arguably the best physics and realism

The HD universe helped renovate the GTA series in more than just its graphics. Previous GTA games don't compare in terms of in-game physics, as GTA 4 showcases physics that feels far more life-like and interactive compared to the static nature of the previous games.

That would only leave a game like GTA 5 to compare to GTA 4 in this regard. However, contrary to what some people might believe, GTA 5 did downgrade some aspects in the gameplay department compared to GTA 4.

GTA 5's melee combat is more simplistic, its AI is overly aggressive and less intelligent, and the game world is less responsive to collisions and other vehicular damage compared to GTA 4.

GTA 4 isn't over the top

GTA 4 feels more realistic compared to other GTA titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main complaints some GTA fans have with a game like GTA Online is how terribly unrealistic it has become. Although GTA Online is more popular than GTA 4, various features like the Oppressor Mk II and orbital cannons just make the game feel very unbalanced.

GTA 4 does have its own online mode, but it's far more subdued compared to GTA Online. It's grounded in realism, which means haters of the more futuristic style in GTA Online could appreciate GTA 4 more.

Sadly, it didn't possess any microtransactions or updates that allowed Rockstar to fully profit off of GTA 4's online mode.

Likewise, GTA 4 doesn't have the sillier aspects of GTA San Andreas. There are no tanks chasing the player, nor are there jetpacks to fly around in.

Good expansion packs

GTA 4: The Complete Edition was quite the experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 4 had some innovative expansion packs in the form of GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony and GTA 4: The Lost and Damned. They are technically separate games altogether, but all three of these games are available in GTA 4: The Complete Edition.

The world of GTA 4 was further expanded upon thanks to these two entries, which helped make the lore and characters of the original game even more engaging to GTA 4 fans. As far as single-player GTA games go, GTA 4 felt the most complete and fulfilling of the lot.

