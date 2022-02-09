GTA Online Redditor recreates the Keanu Reeves Cyberpunk Scene

Memes have become the go-to source for entertainment and hilarious content. Certain games are perfect for memers. Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA 5 are some of the best games to make memes from. There is so much going on in the game with funny characters and iconic dialogues that memers just can't control the urge.

GTA players have always come up with some of the funniest things like memes, failed missions, griefer fails, etc. Reddit is a great place to find all such hidden comic gems. Gamers regularly keep coming up with hilarious content for the community like fails, npc funny moments, short tutorials, glitches, etc.

Latest meme on r/GTA subreddit

The r/GTA subreddit has a new video meme cracking players up. It was originally posted by u/jjjhhhop on 8th February.

The short clip shows a location near an abandoned junkyard, probably near Sandy Shores. There are a few totalled vehicles in the background including an airplane and a few cars. Then there is a close up of a person's ripped calf with veins popping out.

Afterwards, before viewers realize it [by hearing the background score] a jacked Lester Crest croches down and adlibs Keanu Reeves' famous dialogue from the game Cyberpunk 2077. It is accompanied by the iconic golden necklace and sunglasses.

Best Redditor Reactions

According to KnicksAllDayBoy, the clip is the stuff nightmares are made of. To be fair, quite a few people will feel this way as no one expects that to be Lester.

Redditor u/jamez470 found it extremely funny and thanked the creator for the laugh. Cyberpunk 2077 memes are spread far and wide across the web and this one has cracked up lots of users on reddit.

Redditor u/Cursed_Lord451 thinks that maybe the Los Santos from the future have found a cure to the disease and cured Lester Crest to become what he has become.

u/Mr_Nobodyl, like many others, was quite surprised to see a side-character like Lester Crest of all people in a post named GTA 5 in 2077.

u/Mitchelljohn2000 is worried that Lester Crest will get injured again owing to all the working out. Lester Crest was injured and forced to ride in a wheelchair after the job with Michael and Trevor in North Yankton went south.

Redditor u/_Greenrock_ changes the dialogue a bit but it fits like a glove. Originally the Cyberpunk lines were 'Wake up, we've got a city to burn'.

u/International_Tea259 is quite uncomfortable seeing Lester Crest in that state. Maybe Lester chugged a few too many Bull Shark Testosterones before hitting the gym. No one really knows.

Edited by Mayank Shete