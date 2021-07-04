5 most iconic dialogues from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is home to some of the best elements in the GTA franchise. The game has an iconic set of characters voiced by legendary people, a massive and beloved map and missions.

But something that makes GTA San Andreas all the more memorable are the dialogs. The game had some of the cleverest and most witty dialogs in the whole GTA series. This might be one of the reasons why the game is still being addressed even today.

5 legendary dialogues from GTA San Andreas

1) CJ at the start of the game

"Ah s***, here we go again."

This dialog by CJ at the start of the game is undoubtedly one of the most memorable and iconic dialogs in GTA San Andreas. CJ says this line when Officer Tenpenny and his corrupt gang of police officers throw him out of their car in Ballas' territory. The dialog has been used in several memes ever since and fans still remember it.

2) Big Smoke and CJ

"All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!"

Next up is this dialog that Big Smoke utters to players (or CJ) upon failing the mission Wrong Side of the Tracks. Some GTA San Andreas players might not get to hear this dialog because it plays out only after failing the mission. What makes it all the more memorable is the fact that the mission itself is considered a difficult one, all thanks to Big Smoke's aiming skills.

3) Big Smoke's order

"I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda."

The above dialog by Big Smoke during the Drive-Thru mission in GTA San Andreas is hands down the most legendary dialog. It has been part of countless memes since then and is insanely popular among GTA fans and players. What makes it funnier is that other gang members ordered simple meals while Big Smoke had this massive order.

4) CJ during the introduction

"After five years on the East Coast, it was time to come home."

This particular dialog at the very beginning of GTA San Andreas stuck with players due to its emotional feel and touch. The way the story unfolds after the dialog is also something that fans of the game remember up to this day.

5) Ryder and CJ

"No, that ain't it either. It's 'cause I'm too intelligent for this s***, man."

Last but not least, players will remember the funny conversation that takes place between Ryder and CJ. The mission Robbing Uncle Sam in GTA San Andreas starts with CJ walking up to Ryder. After a while, Ryder is heard uttering the above dialog. It's a hilarious touch, and this coming from Ryder it makes it all the funnier.

Edited by Gautham Balaji