5 indestructible items in GTA San Andreas that defy all logic

GTA San Andreas was a game that had everything. Rockstar took clues from previous games and made numerous minor additions that made GTA San Andreas a beautiful and memorable game.

The game did several things right and included everything players wanted to see in a game like GTA. It truly kicked off a new generation of open-world sandbox designs. But even a game like GTA San Andreas has its flaws and did not get everything right.

Five illogical things in GTA San Andreas

1) Bicycle

The bicycle from GTA San Andreas is the most durable and toughest thing ever made. There is practically no way that players can destroy the bicycle in GTA San Andreas.

Players can shoot it with their guns or sub-machine guns, even the rocket launcher or the flamethrower. The result would be the same. Even ramming it with a tank won't do any harm to the bicycle.

2) Buildings

Buildings in GTA San Andreas are also indestructible, which defies all logic. They can survive a plane crashing into them, while the plane itself will get ruined, killing the player in the process.

This is mind-bending as buildings should also get destroyed if something as big as a plane crashes into them. Or it can be just how things work in Los Santos.

3) Trees

In GTA San Andreas, players cannot bring down trees even with the mightiest of tanks.

Rockstar has designed these trees in such a way that they stand tall no matter how many times players ram them with tanks or any heavy-duty vehicle. The trees won't fall or get damaged.

4) Roadside bushes

The streets of GTA San Andreas are packed with bushes along the side of the road. These shrubs are also indestructible and can withstand almost anything. Players can try smashing it with a tank or a car, but this won't harm them in any way.

Additionally, the bushes cannot be burned as well. It is weird yet somehow funny to see such things occur in a game like GTA San Andreas.

5) Mirrors

Mirrors are the most fragile things that can break if not dealt with care. But as it turns out, GTA San Andreas has some indestructible mirrors.

Players can try shooting the mirror or even attempt to use a rocket launcher on these things, but the mirror will not get damaged.

