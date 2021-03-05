GTA 6 memes take over Twitter as fans grow anxious

With each passing month that GTA 6 doesn't get an announcement, the fanbase seems to grow more impatient and anxious.

It should come as no surprise to the industry or the fanbase that fans have been rallying behind a GTA sequel in the way that they have always been.

Few other franchises in the history of video games have had the kind of run that the GTA franchise has had in the industry.

Ever since setting the industry ablaze in 2002 with Grand Theft Auto III, Rockstar Games has been on quite a roll, with each game receiving both critical and financial success.

This kind of popularity then brings a certain level of expectation, which Rockstar must carefully manage to not under-deliver. Thus, playing their cards close to the chest and delaying an announcement until the most opportune moment seems like the right move.

Yet, that doesn't mean fans will take the day off clamoring for GTA 6 on social media.

GTA 6 memes take over Twitter

Me expecting something official when GTA 6 trends every month pic.twitter.com/SbLNwpg3sg — Snoop Dorky Dork 🧐 (@paixetrebellion) March 4, 2021

While some have been taking it in stride and poking fun at just how long it has been since the release of a new GTA game, others haven't quite seen the humor yet.

GTA 6 does seem like it is far from receiving an announcement as Rockstar currently has a lot on its plate with the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5. Thus, smart money would suggest that 2021 will likely end without an announcement from Rockstar.

Seeing as a typical development cycle for Rockstar in the modern era can easily take more than three years, an announcement seems too far-fetched, at least in 2021.

Me seeing GTA 6 trend every month and falling for it everytime man pic.twitter.com/hJ2wdOGrLD — damo🪐💫 (@MFDAMO) March 4, 2021

leaked photo of GTA 6 coming out later this year pic.twitter.com/1fevATkRHe — NEWYXRK ♿😈 (@NewYxrkYT) March 4, 2021

Me seeing GTA 6 trend knowing good and well there’s no trailer pic.twitter.com/wmOvcpgu22 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 4, 2021

Us: asking rockstar when GTA 6 will be announced

Rockstar: pic.twitter.com/7M3XqDfXMh — 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐯 (@highimswerv) March 4, 2021

me in 30 years getting baited by GTA 6 trending on twitter for the millionth time pic.twitter.com/CPdxPSdDNb — Noodle (@NoodleEST) March 4, 2021

I will be this old before gta 6 finally be released 👴 👵 💀 ☠️ pic.twitter.com/uLr4xmNSIw — Team Bobby Shmurda 🐐🎙🔋 (@teambobbyshmurd) March 5, 2021

i can already see the clickbait titles from mr boss



GTA 6 LEAKED BY ROCKSTAR INSIDER 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/GdpEHjKDLa — Jayden Daye 🎄🏳️‍⚧️ (@akshrjskdn) March 5, 2021

All fans can do right now is hedge their bets that Rockstar will confirm the release date for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition in the coming weeks. After which, players will have a better idea of when to expect a sequel in their beloved open-world franchise.

As of now, Rockstar is maintaining strict radio silence over all matters of GTA. Given the precarious nature of AAA game development, it is quite understandable.

With Rockstar's calendar seemingly booked up until the second half of 2021, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to assume an announcement of a future project around early 2022.

With whispers and rumors of remasters on the internet pointing to remasters of the PS2 trilogy, perhaps a proper mainline sequel is still in the distance.