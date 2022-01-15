5 best GTA 5 mods for more missions in 2022

Rockstar has never released a single-player expansion or DLC for GTA 5's Story Mode. However, mods can rectify this shortcoming by adding new missions and gameplay modes. There aren't as many mission script mods for the game as are available for GTA San Andreas, but they're very well-made.

This article lists five such incredible mission mods for a single-player game. Most of these are frequently updated or relatively new, and as such, players should face little to no issues in running them.

GTA 5 mods that add more missions to the game (as of January 2022)

5) GTA Online Survivals

Earlier, modders have attempted to bring all multiplayer content from online to single-player. However, most of those mods are defunct and no longer being worked on. On the other hand, this mod is a relatively recent one that adds the survival mode to single-player.

There are 18 missions, two of which take place on the island of Cayo Perico and require the use of a trainer to reach. Unlike online, players can also opt for a survival round with endless waves.

Download here

4) New Street Phone Missions

This mod introduces procedurally generated missions that can be found from payphones around San Andreas. There is a diverse range of mission types, including assassination contracts, trucking missions, missions where the player has to be a getaway driver, and so on.

Download here

3) Fleeca Bank Heists

As its name suggests, this mod allows players to rob all six Fleeca Bank branches across San Andreas. Instead of a simple robbery, this mod allows for full-fledged heists for each bank branch.

The mod was originally released in 2019, but it has been constantly updated throughout the years. The latest update came out this month, and it works for the latest version of the game.

Download here

2) Security Contract - Missions pack

The Contract is the latest DLC for GTA Online that came out last month. Using the Mission Maker mod, this mod attempts to bring over most of the missions from this DLC to the single-player game. Not all missions are entirely accurate, but they're pretty similar.

Download here

1) Heists DLC

This is another mod that was created using Mission Maker. With this mod, players can replay most of the Heists from the Heists DLC in single-player. Like the previous mod, the missions provided here are not exactly accurate to the original ones.

Download here

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha