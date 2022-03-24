GTA Online MC Business guide: List of all business and costs

GTA Online players are more than familiar with running their criminal enterprise by now. Most undoubtedly started with an MC Clubhouse and subsequent businesses that allowed them to make money by producing numerous types of illegal contraband.

After purchasing all the MC Businesses available in the new Career Builder feature of the game, players can start making some real money. First, of course, it is important to know what these five available businesses are and how much everything costs.

This article will discuss the list and cost of all MC Businesses players should own in GTA Online.

GTA Online MC Businesses can be very profitable

The first thing GTA Online players must do is buy themselves an MC Clubhouse. There are a number of locations to choose from, with one of the most popular being in southern Los Santos, giving players easy access to the city.

The prices of the Clubhouses range from $200,000 to $495,000 and are one of the most cost-effective investments in the entire game. Don't forget that many other "more profitable" businesses start with guide prices in the millions of dollars.

However, if players wish to own fully upgraded versions of every business in the game with the best locations, the cost is staggering. To buy and fully upgrade all 5 available MC Businesses in GTA Online, players will need to spend more or less $10million.

This does not need to be a frightening number as it can be accrued over a few simple grinding sessions. While this sounds like far too much money, the payback is well worth it.

There are five MC Businesses in total. These can be purchased on the Open Road from a laptop inside the clubhouse. The MC Clubhouse property is the only location where players can access the GTA Universe's 'Dark Web,' where gamers can buy their illegal businesses.

All available properties are listed below with their cost and relatable value in product resale, ranging from low to high. This means businesses that cost more will effectively earn players a larger payout when selling missions.

Document Forgery Office ($650,000 - $1,235,000) Weed Farm ($715,000 - $1,358,500) Counterfeit Cash Factory ($845,000 - $1,605,000) Methamphetamine Lab ($910,000 - $1,729,000) Cocaine Lockup ($975,000 - $1,852,500)

GTA Online gamers who decide to invest heavily and fully in the MC Businesses will not regret it. With full focus, the initial investment can be made back in days. And then, real money-making can start.

Owning all five MC Businesses with complete upgrades, players will be able to make around $120,000 per hour. This could amount to millions of dollars per day.

The YouTube video above is one of many that gamers can watch to help them succeed in their MC Business progress. It has many very useful tips.

Hopefully, this article has helped some gamers out there to better understand the GTA Online MC Businesses now that they can effectively have a fresh start on the next-gen consoles with GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced.

Edited by Srijan Sen