How to access the Open Road in GTA Online

The Open Road in GTA Online, considered a "dark web" website by almost every player, is relatively easy to access on an in-game "secure laptop" once they begin playing.

Since the Bikers update in GTA Online, users have been able to buy themselves an MC Clubhouse after registering as an MC Club President. Once they own an MC Clubhouse, gamers will have access to the Open Road in GTA Online inside the office.

Getting on the Open Road to help earn more money in GTA Online

All available businesses on the Open Road (Image via Zytoxine, Reddit)

After setting up an MC Clubhouse and sitting at the computer in the office in GTA Online, players can now access the Open Road Network. The page opens to reveal the number of businesses they can buy all over the map.

With the cheapest business costing as little as $650,000, and the most expensive one priced at $1,852,500, gamers can choose via location for various purchasable properties. Whether they prefer the big city of Los Santos or the quiet lives of Blaine County and Paleto Bay, the options are many.

These properties include illegal hard-drug manufacturing warehouses, marijuana farms as well as money and forged document factories. Owning them all and upgrading them via Open Road is the best way for GTA Online users to make the most money from these businesses.

Buy an MC Clubhouse in GTA Online

To start, players can bring up their phones and go to the internet. Once online within GTA Online, the MC Clubhouses are available at twelve locations when purchased from the 'Maze Bank Forclosure' site.

All twelve MC Clubhouse locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

Users only need to choose a site in GTA Online that suits their needs, and they are ready to access the Open Road, purchase their businesses wherever they like, and begin production to start stacking those bills.

