GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S looks stunning with new graphics modes and improvements

GTA 5 is all set to launch on the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) tomorrow. Gamers from New Zealand have already gotten a taste of the game as it is already March 15 there. Thanks to them, others all around the world can see how the game looks with all its enhancements.

Rockstar mentioned three separate switchable graphics modes for Expanded and Enhanced. The modes are Fidelity, RT and Performance RT.

Choose from one of three detailed new graphics settings to tailor your gameplay experience for what matters most to you. Fidelity Mode is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled while the Xbox Series S supports upscaled 4K resolution.

Rockstar further elaborated on the Performance and RT modes, stating:

Performance Mode is tuned for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support upscaled 4K resolution while the Xbox Series S supports a resolution of 1080p. In addition, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have Performance RT mode, a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS.

GTA 5 looks stunning with the new graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Ben T is a gamer and early information provider when it comes to Rockstar and Take Two Interactive products. Earlier today, he tweeted out numerous screenshots and clips showcasing the improved visuals of GTA 5 next-gen.

The clip above shows a pan around the Vinewood sign, overlooking Los Santos. Ray Tracing, 60 FPS and improved draw distance changes are clearly visible.

Another screenshot comparison shared by BenT pits the Fidelity mode against the Performance Mode. Fidelity mode targets the best visuals at 30 FPS, while the Performance mode targets 60 FPs for smoother gameplay.

The insider also went on to mention that the reflections during rainy weather are just amazing. The images clearly show the amount of improvement the game offers on next-gen machines.

Another Twitter user and GTA gamer posted a screenshot taken at Innocence Boulevard. A Newswire post by Rockstar also had a similar screenshot. The in-game version does more than justice to the showcased screenshot. The lighting, shadows and reflections have been completely overhauled.

Ben T 🇺🇦 @videotech_ The rain and fire effects are been massively upgraded The rain and fire effects are been massively upgraded https://t.co/1dMILjGhLF

Hopping back to BenT, he also shared a screenshot showcasing the fire effects. The picture shows a GTA Online character firing a weapon. The fire from the gunshot can be seen very clearly. The rain effects are also on point.

