All screenshots for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition released so far

Although there is only one trailer for GTA 5's upcoming edition, there are up to 10 screenshots that depict the updated graphics of the new game. Some of these also reveal new additions, like the upcoming cars.

This article contains every screenshot of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S edition of the game that has been revealed so far.

Every screenshot from GTA 5's next-gen console edition

Screenshot number 1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is not a screenshot but rather a thumbnail from the first trailer for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition. It depicts the Los Santos skyline, though there isn't much to see because the "Grand Theft Auto V" logo is blocking the view.

Screenshot number 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games revealed the above image in a community update article. This time, players can get a better view of the Los Santos skyline as well as the city's roads.

The new console edition is expected to have a much higher draw distance, which some fans believe is proof of the change. Even from such a distance, small details such as cars appearing on the streets can be seen.

Screenshot number 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This appears to be one of the new cars expected to arrive on launch day. It seems to be a muscle car based on the 1969 Pontiac GTO and possibly the 1972 Ford Gran Torino.

Screenshot number 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a better view of the new cars, although Hao obstructs the view. In this screenshot, there are four cars, three of which appear to be brand new. The Pfister Astron, which is already present in-game, is on the far left. The other three are a tuner, a muscle car, and a sports car.

Screenshot number 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another generic view of the Los Santos skyline, this time showing the city during the day.

Screenshot number 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is the first screenshot with the GTA 5 Story Mode protagonists. It depicts one of the heists in the game, possibly The Big Score.

Screenshot number 7 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This screenshot depicts traffic on Innocence Boulevard, with several police cars and a police chopper flying overhead. There's nothing unique to see other than the updated graphics.

Screenshot number 8 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another one of the new cars, which fans think might be a new tuner based on the Toyota GT86.

Screenshot number 9 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A GTA Online screenshot depicting player-made characters in action.

Screenshot number 10 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The last screenshot includes three cars that were introduced with the Los Santos Tuners DLC.

