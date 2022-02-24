Should the GTA 5 protagonists return in GTA 6?

Many gamers would love to see the GTA 5 protagonists return to GTA 6 within some capacity. Ideally, they wouldn't be the protagonists of the next game.

Their stories have already wrapped up nicely in their game, and the Grand Theft Auto series never utilizes the same protagonist twice. Similarly, fans have seen GTA 5 for nearly a decade as the main single-player game for the franchise; it would be nice to see some new faces.

That said, there is a charm to seeing at least one of these beloved characters return to GTA 6 for a cameo of some kind. Any potential in those appearances would be based on the time and setting of the next game, which is sadly unknown at the moment.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

It would be nice to see a cameo from the GTA 5 protagonists in GTA 6

The three GTA 5 protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion; that's partially why seeing familiar faces in new games can be memorable. It's not always used to elicit positive reactions in this series, as evidently seen with some characters like Johnny Klebitz.

However, some characters get less controversial returns befitting their nature, such as the myriad of other GTA 4 characters like Patrick McReary. GTA 5 is the best-selling game in the series by a wide margin.

Naturally, this means that Franklin, Michael, and Trevor are among the most recognizable characters in the entire franchise. If lesser-known characters have a chance of returning, then there are not too many excuses preventing these three from doing the same in GTA 6.

Their cameos in GTA Online serves as a good example

As of February 2022, Michael De Santa is the only character who hasn't physically shown up in GTA Online, but he has been referenced before. Franklin alludes to him in the mission "On Course," where he is still a producer for Solomon Richards.

Speaking of Franklin’s most recent DLC, The Contract, heavily features him, as he:

Runs the Agency property

Helps get Dr. Dre's phone back through a series of missions

Is playable through the Short Trips missions that happen after Dr. Dre gets his phone back

Franklin plays a major role in The Contract update, which includes the Short Trips missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

If Franklin could return to GTA 6, it would make the most sense if he continued doing his agency work in whatever the new location. It could be a brief cameo or a short vacation. Either way, players loved seeing him return to The Contract, so they would likely be welcome to see him again in a future game such as GTA 6.

Trevor Philips has always been the wild card of the three GTA 5 protagonists. He's still heavily implied to be a meth dealer by 2019, so it's not as if he left a life of crime. Out of every GTA 5 protagonist, he would be the best option for any GTA 6 cameo that would involve violence and chaos.

