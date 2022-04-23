GTA Online: A beginner’s guide to understanding Nightclubs

Nightclubs are one of the options a new GTA Online player can select from the Career Builder feature, and it's a good one to consider. First, new players need to consider which one to buy:

Elysian Island: $1,080,000

LSIA: $1,135,000

Vespucci Canals: $1,320,000

Cypress Flats: $1,370,000

Mission Row: $1,440,000

La Mesa: $1,500,000

Strawberry: $1,525,000

Del Perro: $1,645,000

Downtown Vinewood Nightclub: $1,670,000

West Vinewood Nightclub: $1,700,000

They all have the same features as one another, with the primary difference being their location. Once a player finds one they like, it's time to get into some of its upgrades.

What beginners should know about GTA Online's Nightclubs

One can dance to their heart's content in their Nightclub (Image via Rockstar Games)

New players should know about a plethora of customization options in this property. However, they only affect its look and aren't recommended for new players to buy right away. This includes:

Style

Light Rig

Name

Dancers

Dry Ice

There is an option to buy more garage floors, which isn't purely cosmetic. Each additional floor from B2 to B4 allows the player to store ten extra vehicles each. B5 will enable players the ability to keep a Terrorbyte, allowing them to do Client Jobs for Paige Harris.

Client Jobs are a decent way to make money in the early parts of GTA Online. It's also worth noting that the Terrorbyte allows players to customize their Oppressor Mk II (if the Specialized Workshop is bought for $495,000).

Daily Income

This is where the safe is (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can start collecting Daily Income once they complete all of the setup missions for the Nightclub. This includes:

Setup: Staff

Setup: Equipment

Resident DJs

Daily Income is generated once every in-game day (which happens roughly every 48 real-life minutes). The popularity of this business determines how much a player gets in their Daily Income. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can get a maximum of $50,000 (not counting event weeks), whereas previous gen owners can earn up to $10,000.

One needs to visit their Nightclub and go into the main office to collect their Daily Income (which is in the safe shown in the above image).

Management

Keep in mind that the Daily Income is higher than normal here because of an event week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Popularity will eventually go down, so GTA Online players need to know that they can start an Organization and do "Promote Club" in the office (use the computer in the office to do this). GTA Online will give the player a random Promotion Mission, so complete it to boost the popularity.

One can also change their DJ on this computer, which costs $100,000 for a new one. If the player wants an old DJ, they only have to pay $10,000.

GTA Online players need a lot of businesses if they want to take full advantage of this feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another important aspect of management is Warehouse Management. However, GTA Online players need to own another business to make use of it, such as:

Special Cargo Warehouse or Hangar

Gunrunning Bunker

Cocaine Lockup

Methamphetamine Lab

Weed Farm

Document Forgery Office

Counterfeit Cash Factory

One can hire warehouse technicians here to acquire some goods. There will also be an option to sell these goods.

This is the computer that players use for management and upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final important part for beginners to know is that they can make some upgrades for the Nightclub here:

Equipment Upgrade : $1,425,000

: $1,425,000 Staff Upgrade: $475,000

$475,000 Security Upgrade: $695,000

Equipment Upgrade is necessary to double the production rate in the warehouse. Staff Upgrade will reduce the gradual loss of popularity in the Nightclub. Security Upgrade reduces the likeliness of Help/Raid missions from occurring.

