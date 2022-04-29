5 most essential things for GTA Online beginners to remember in 2022

GTA Online is probably the mode that has kept the game relevant for so long. It sees waves of new players joining every month. Existing players also keep logging in and out from time to time. This traffic exponentially rises during major DLC drops like the Contract and Los Santos Tuners.

GTA Online was recently ported to the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). This brought in a massive number of new players from all over the world to the game. The upgrade, however, received negative feedback from existing players. But it still topped the charts in terms of sales.

This article talks about a few things beginners should always remember while playing the game.

5 essential tips for new players playing GTA Online

5) This isn't a PvP FPS title

GTA Online is essentially a game that sees a lot of players each day. These players vary as far as their types are concerned. Some are grinders who constantly strive to earn more money in the game. Some are griefers who are there just to ruin the experience for others. And then there are the try-hards, who probably don't own games like Battlefield or COD and want to emulate the experience here.

Try-hards are very easily identifiable by their combat-ready outfits, high K/D ratio, and profiles. These players make Grand Theft Auto Online (and probably every other multiplayer game) out to be a PvP shooter. Honestly, the game is anything but a shooter. It is so much more than that. And new players should remember that the main aim is to create and manage a criminal empire.

4) There's a lot of easy money to make

GTA Online isn't the best at easing new players into the online world. Gamers nowadays have it easy with things like the career-builder and the plus membership.

Once the game starts, players will receive a bunch of emails. One email will have a picture of a random location on the map. Upon visiting this location, gamers can start a small treasure hunt that pays big. Moreover, it also rewards players with a great starter weapon.

Players will have the option to complete a few bounty missions handed out by Maude as well. This is an easy way to make money, and the final mission makes it all worth it.

Making money from either method should be pretty simple and must never be ignored.

3) Free items should not be neglected

Initially, the game has a lot of free stuff to offer. However, there is minimum to no notifications at all to inform gamers about these items. A few simple steps like connecting the Social Club account to the character gifts players the Annis Elegy sports car. It is a great beginner car and quite a fast one, too. Once enough money is made, players can also visit Benny's to transform it into the Elegy Retro Custom, which is a must-have.

Similarly, gamers can get a host of other stuff. The Duke O'Death is a great beginner, weaponized vehicle. Initially, it was free for just returning players, but it was made freely available for everyone with time.

2) Weekly updates

GTA Online has a mini celebration every week; this happens every Thursday. Each week, the game introduces a few offers, bonuses, and more. This drastically changes the META each week and keeps the game fresh.

To begin with, the Casino Podium features a new vehicle every week that players can win via spinning the wheel once every day. The Los Santos Car Meet also features a Prize Ride that can be won by completing a milestone.

The game also places multiple properties and vehicles on discount, and the list is refreshed each week. Beginners can save a lot of money by keeping an eye on the offers. The game generally notifies players about these offers; however, should gamers want, they can also check Rockstar's newswire for updates.

There are also specific missions and modes that let players earn double or triple the rewards. So be sure you don't miss them.

1) Avoid griefers

GTA Online, as stated above, houses many different kinds of players. The most hated players are griefers. These are players who just have to kill anything that moves. They shouldn't be mistaken for try-hards, as they don't care if they die. They just want to make the experience poor for others.

Generally, these types of players should always be avoided, but in the beginning, it is quintessential. They are mostly high-level players who have access to all the weapons and vehicles in the game. Newbies are no match for them as half the weapons are level-locked, and vehicles are too expensive. Simply switching lobbies and finding a new session is the best way to avoid griefers.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh