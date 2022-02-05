Top 3 easiest ways to grind for money fast in GTA Online

One thing that all GTA Online gamers have in common is their appreciation of good grinding methods to make money in the game and level up in bonus RP and GTA $ fast.

Depending on the player's mood, there are various options to make millions of dollars in the game daily. Some take the whole day, and some are much faster, allowing players to earn more than $1 Million per hour.

This article will discuss the top 3 easiest ways to grind for quick money in GTA Online.

GTA Online players know what it means to grind more

Below are 3 of the many top ways to grind for fast money in GTA Online:

3) Agency Contracts

Security Contracts accessed through the Agency computer (Image via YouTube @HEROSOMEONE)

GTA Online gamers can access their Security Contract missions at their Agency business. By simply logging onto the computer in their offices, they will have access to various missions alongside the VIP contract work.

These missions are a great way to grind for money because some of them take only a couple of minutes and can be done between VIP contracts. Players that own a helicopter or Oppressor MKII can get it done even faster.

These Security Contract missions pay between $30k-$80k, and so if players grind for a few hours, they can reap the rewards in millions after doing every contract mission multiple times.

2) x3 GTA $ and x3 RP challenges

All players come together for triple money and RP (Image via YouTube @Nacho Contreras)

It is a bit of a lottery if triple points accompany fun missions. When this happens, players can take full advantage of the day or longer if they choose. Many have enjoyed Slasher missions or Simeon's Blow Up series of missions as a way to make hundreds of thousands of dollars every hour into the millions.

The easiest way, especially when it is fun, is to keep grinding these triple points missions. Not much is better than doing what you love for money, especially three times the normal amount.

1) Heists

Not much as sweet as ill-gotten gains (Image via YouTube @IGN)

Heists are probably among the most enjoyable missions in the game, generally. Not only are they telling some brilliant stories about the heists while players set them up, but the payout after these exciting missions is the biggest in the game.

GTA fans started with small jobs like the Fleeca Bank Heist but quickly found their way to playing the Diamond Casino Heist, Cayo Perico Heist, and Doomsday Heist, all on the same day and grinding for those millions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha