GTA Online Halloween celebrations awarding 3x money on Slasher mode

Every week, Rockstar Games updates the 3x reward missions in GTA Online. This Halloween, it is celebrating the festival by giving out 3x money and RP for the Slasher mode missions in the game.

The Slasher is an Adversary Mode featured in GTA Online as part of the Halloween Surprise update, which was released on 29 October 2015. In this game mode, players are split into two teams: one being the Slasher and the other team being the Hunted. The Slasher plays the game solo, while the Hunted can include up to seven players.

Play as either the Slasher or the Hunted to earn 3x money and RP in GTA Online

“This hyper-sensory game mode requires concentration, marksmanship and a rigid control of your own fear. Where you lack vision, you'll have to use touch, sound and instincts to ensure survival. Those who are yet to play the mode should know that the Slasher begins each round armed with a Shotgun and has three minutes to dispense with the Flashlight-wielding Hunted as they hide in the gloom and darkness. After three minutes, the game turns on its head as the Hunted also receive Shotguns and the Slasher becomes the prey.” — Rockstar Newswire description.

In this game mode, the Slasher's objective is to kill all the Hunted before time runs out. The Hunted can also eliminate the Slasher with melee weapons during the first three minutes of the game. Players on the Hunted team get access to a shotgun once three minutes have passed in the game.

The Slasher gets a shotgun at the beginning of the round while the Hunted start with a flashlight. The rounds are held in dark enclosed spaces except Slasher III, which takes place on a ship.

If the Slasher wins the round, they get to stay as the Slasher for the next round. If a player from the Hunted team kills the Slasher, they become the Slasher for the next round.

This is an Adversary mode mission in GTA Online and the scoring for the Hunted is done as a team. If even one Hunted manages to kill the Slasher, the whole team gets points for the achievement.

Players can claim 3x money and RP for these missions in GTA Online and the cash rewards depend on the number of teammates involved.

How to start the Slasher mission

In order to start the Slasher mission in GTA Online, players need to follow these steps:

Pause the game to access the pause menu. Select the Online page. Under the Online page, players need to select Jobs. Next, select Rockstar Created Jobs. Then select Adversary mode and search for the Slasher missions.

Edited by Sabine Algur