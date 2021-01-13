Top 5 most overpowered shotguns in GTA Online

GTA Online is no stranger to overpowered shotguns.

Everybody knows the frustration of going from one location to another, only to die instantly to a shotgun from some random person in the lobby. Of course, a shotgun's versatility expands past griefing in GTA Online, for its undeniable power makes disposing of NPCs a breeze for players of all skill levels.

Unfortunately, not all shotguns are worth using. They might not be bad in a vacuum, but some of the more overpowered shotguns outclass them. Thus, the overpowered shotguns below are worthy of discussion, especially as to why they work so effectively and efficiently in GTA Online.

In the hands of a skilled player, these overpowered shotguns can be outright devastating in GTA Online.

Five excessively potent shotguns in GTA Online

#5 - Musket

Image via GTA Wiki

For some players, the Musket is a bit of a meme weapon and not at all overpowered. However, it isn't utterly outclassed by the other shotguns on this list, thanks to its distinctive properties.

Believe it or not, the Musket is listed as a shotgun, not a rifle. Hence, a player can have another option to deal with pesky enemies from a distance.

Advertisement

Its main drawback is its horrendous reloading. However, its bullets penetrate through enemies (up to four), allowing a single shot to efficiently dispatch multiple foes.

At the same time, it feels more situational (as opposed to genuinely overpowered) than the next four on this list. This gun actually surpasses them in range, a feat unheard of for any other shotgun in GTA Online.

#4 - Heavy Shotgun

Image via GTA Wiki

A shotgun's biggest weakness is often its inability to do meaningful damage at a distance. Fortunately, the Heavy Shotgun can bypass this limitation to a degree. On the opposite end of the spectrum, this gun isn't as overpowered as other shotguns in typical close quarter scenarios.

Still, its uniqueness over long ranges makes it ideal in situations where players find themselves in need of a reliable weapon in both close quarters and mid to long distances. The Heavy Shotgun also does bonus damage to vehicles, making it a jack of all trades shotgun in GTA Online.

#3 - Pump Shotgun Mk II

Advertisement

Image via GTA Wiki

A shotgun that can destroy a vehicle in one shot is a frightening prospect for some players. While the default Pump Shotgun Mk II isn't the most impressive weapon, its customization options are surprisingly versatile within GTA Online.

Its most popular feature is the explosive slug shells upgrade, which acts like the bullets of the Heavy Sniper Mk II (albeit with shorter range).

It also has Dragon's Breath, Flechette, and Steel Buckshot ammo options, depending on a player's playstyle. Its versatility easily makes it one of the most overpowered shotguns in GTA Online.

#2 - Combat Shotgun

Image via GTA Wiki

Many players argue if the Combat Shotgun is better or worse than its assault counterpart. Both are excellent guns, but the main difference is how they shoot.

The combat variant has to be manually triggered each time the player wishes to shoot. In contrast, the assault variant is automatic (meaning it might be annoying for players who have to shoot many targets).

Advertisement

Nonetheless, it is a weapon from the Cayo Perico Heist and is terrifically suited for close quarters. Its stats are highly similar to the Assault Shotgun's, albeit with a slower firing rate, and it uses six shells as opposed to eight. It might not be as overpowered as it was in GTA Vice City, but the Combat Shotgun is still a great gun to use.

#1 - Assault Shotgun

Image via GTA Wiki

It's not an uncommon sight to see the Assault Shotgun rank first on a list of general weaponry, so it should come as no surprise to see it finish first on a list for shotguns.

Whether or not it's better than number two on this list might be up for debate, but it is undeniable that the Assault Shotgun and its combat cousin is far superior to the other shotguns within GTA Online.

This firearm is heavily complemented by its fantastic base performances alongside good customization options. It hits hard, shoots fast, and its range is better than most other shotguns. Not only that, but its spread makes it easy to use for novice players.

Whether a player is a novice or a pro, it's easy to see why the Assault Shotgun is considered overpowered within GTA Online.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.