What are the new Security Contract missions in The Contract DLC in GTA Online?

Security Contracts are secondary missions for GTA Online players by the Agency. Users will usually try to complete these missions while waiting for Franklin to call about the VIP Contract Missions for Dr. Dre.

It's a lot of fun doing the Security Contract Missions at the Agency in The Contract DLC. There are six main mission types with varying styles for GTA Online gamers to choose from.

GTA Online users will be rewarded for completing Security Contract Mission

After completing the VIP contracts for Dr. Dre, GTA Online players might embark on a spree of security contracts to earn more money for their Agency. Completing 50 Security Contracts will make them the trophy in the above video along with the 'Contractual Obligations' award and RP.

For the Security Contract Missions, users will be paid between $30,000 to $80,000, depending on the mission. The six types of assignments that GTA Online gamers can choose from are:

Liquidize Assets

Asset Protection

Rescue Operation

Valuables Recovery

Vehicle Recovery

Gang Termination

After selecting the desired Security Contract, they will set out from the office. Free Agency SuperVolito helicopters are always the easiest way to leave the building and reach a destination quickly.

How do these types of missions work?

Setting out to liquidize some assets (Image via Sportskeeda)

Depending on the mission status, GTA Online players will have to perform different services to help their new clientele at the Agency. Below are some examples of the jobs they must complete.

Liquidize Assets

These missions involve destroying, or liquidating, enemy targets. One example of this type of mission is when users must demolish a biker moonshine distillery for the owner of a vodka company.

Franklin sends gamers to tail a biker back to his hidden base, where they must destroy boxes of moonshine and then blow up the property using satchel charges. These types of explosives have not been seen since GTA San Andreas.

Asset Protection

GTA Online players might alternatively be tasked with protecting a client's assets. The above example shows a biker gang attempting to destroy cargo at Elysian Island.

For ten minutes, gamers must battle off gang members with Molotov Cocktails trying to destroy the ten targets.

Rescue Operation

Rescue missions usually involve saving a wealthy client who is under fire. There are missions in Sandy Shores to find someone after a plane crash and also to find someone in an abandoned hotel.

The mission above shows a GTA Online player rescuing his client from the Land Act Dam. There is always heavy resistance from the attacking enemies at any location during these missions. Gamers must kill everyone to their rescue target, then return them unharmed to the safehouse in Los Santos.

Valuables Recovery

These missions involve recovering stolen items. On one mission, GTA Online players must rescue a stolen necklace from a gang at Tequi-la-la and return it to the Agency.

This is a relatively easy mission, even though the enemies can hit hard. As long as users have enough ammo and snacks, they can get in and out in a few minutes by proceeding with caution.

Vehicle Recovery

The above video is an example of a vehicle recovery mission where a client has had their car stolen. GTA Online gamers need to locate the vehicle and return it to their Agency with as little trouble as possible.

There may sometimes be security cameras leading onto a property that alert guards before players can get inside. Avoiding these cameras makes a stealthy entrance and mission much easier.

Gang Termination

Gang Termination contracts are the final type of Security Contract for GTA Online fans in The Contract DLC. The video above shows a gang termination mission in Cypress Flats at a train yard.

GTA Online players must take on a huge gang of Vagos members and execute three gang captains. These missions are generally quite tricky because of the constant onslaught of enemies. Once users kill all of their targets, they simply need to leave the area.

Edited by Ravi Iyer