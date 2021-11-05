5 best GTA San Andreas weapons you must try in the remastered Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas played host to some great returning weapons and some great new weapons in the GTA world. From knuckle dusters to flamethrowers, the game was full of exciting weapons of every description.

Every GTA fan that played GTA San Andreas will remember scouring the whole map in search of certain weapons throughout the game, while happily stumbling across others along the way.

This article will talk about 5 best weapons the players must try again in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition.

5 guns in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition that you need to try for the sheer nostalgia

With so much choice, players look forward to all weapons returning in the GTA Trilogy. Below are five select weapons that players will definitely enjoy using again.

1) Satchel Charges

Big bang (Image via Sportskeeda)

The satchel charge is an earlier version of GTA world's sticky bomb, a very popular explosive in GTA 5 Online. They could always be found behind a betting shop in the small redneck town of Montgomery in GTA San Andreas.

Players wonder if they will still be waiting for them with a new and updated look in the GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition.

2) Desert Eagle

One shot kill weapon in GTA San Andreas (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Desert Eagle was probably made most famous by the Matrix movie franchise, as Neo's primary pistol in the first film. Well, this weapon is just as famous from GTA San Andreas. Players remember the feeling of joy the first time they came across the Desert Eagle in the game.

With the look and power of the gun, players were never short of fun in gunning down passing pedestrians. All GTA fans love this gun and can't wait to blow away some enemies with it in the remastered edition.

3) Mac-10

The #1 gangster's choice (Image via Sportskeeda)

Associated with hip hop and hood-style gangster movies in drive-by scenes, the Mac-10 Uzi is an unforgettable weapon from GTA San Andreas.

With improved control and shooting mechanics being introduced in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition, players cannot wait to do some drive-bys with the dependable Mac-10 to protect their hood.

4) Combat Shotgun

Modelled on the Spaz-12 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The combat shotgun has become a very familiar weapon to the GTA Community. It is fondly remembered by all from GTA San Andreas as the most powerful shotgun.

The return of the combat shotgun with all new controls and mechanics is highly anticipated. While the range will definitely be quite a bit less, its new look is something that fans have been quite hyped up for.

5) Minigun

Big fan favorite (Image via Sportskeeda)

Who doesn't love the destructive power of the minigun in the GTA games? A fan favorite to this day, the minigun can be seen on GTA Online being used by players from time to time.

Of course the GTA Community would love to play with the minigun again when it returns in all its glory to the Trilogy. The constant roll of the barrel, and the amazing speed at which it spits out bullets, has made it one of the most in-demand weapons.

