Cypress Flats in GTA Online: Everything players need to know

With Los Santos Tuners, GTA Online is now much closer to a racing game than ever. Although the update is more than just underground racing, the key highlight is still the LS Car Meet, located in Cypress Flats.

This is a new type of gathering point for car enthusiasts who can present their modded rides inside. There is a new progression system called Reputation, which is very similar to the kind of progression found in street racing video games.

The location itself is pretty impressive, with the garage acting as an inbuilt Test Track. This is where players can try out different Test Rides or their cars in GTA Online.

GTA Online Tuners: LS Car Meet at Cypress Flats

Where is Cypress Flats?

Cypress Flats is a large industrial zone present in the Southeast corner of Los Santos. It is easily identifiable on the map because of its position near the city's outskirts and the large 2-way street (Popular Street) that is clearly visible.

Here is a map of Los Santos where Cypress Flats has been highlighted:

Location of Cypress Flats in Los Santos highlighted in red (Image via GTA Wiki)

As an industrial zone, it has plenty of warehouses and industrial facilities. Some of these warehouses include the Wholesale Furniture Warehouse and the Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse.

The LS Car Meet is also located inside a dilapidated warehouse in this region.

Where is the LS Car Meet?

It is relatively easy to identify the warehouse where the LS Car Meet takes place in GTA Online. Players have to look out for a warehouse that has been recently covered up in graffiti (after the update), and there's a racing line on Popular Street, just in front of it.

Gamers can get in through any of the shutters on the warehouse, all of which have blue markers. The place is even highlighted on the map, so they don't need to hunt for it in GTA Online.

Once they pull up near these shutters, a cutscene will start playing.

