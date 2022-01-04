5 artists like Dr. Dre who deserve VIP contracts in GTA Online

Rockstar exceeded fans' expectations with the release of The Contract DLC in GTA Online. After scoring Dr. Dre, the sky is the limit as to who may or may not be next for the title.

Players are already excited about who else could be a part of GTA in the near future. With big names introduced through Dr. Dre's music on GTA Online, many players feel they could have already met some future associates.

This article will discuss 5 artists like Dr. Dre who deserve VIP contracts in in GTA Online.

Which real-life VIP deserves a contract in GTA Online?

How many of these can GTA Online players earn? (Image via Twitter @RealDAHLIA)

If GTA Online players get the chance to represent more amazing talent in future VIP contract missions, they can start collecting the awards like the one above.

So, who would players love to see with a VIP contract in GTA Online?

1) Snoop Dogg

It makes perfect sense for Dr. Dre to bring in his fellow rap star friend and set him up with a VIP contract from F. Clinton & Partner.

Snoop Dogg presents the perfect character for GTA Online with his music, smoking habits and gangster style. GTA Online players and fans of the rapper can easily imagine doing farm-related missions for the star.

2) Ice Cube

Ice Cube has been friends with Dre since they started making music together in the late 80s. GTA Online fans think it would be a very nice touch for Dr. Dre to re-appear and introduce his old friend to F. Clinton & Partner.

Ice Cube has expanded o his talents over the past thirty years, from music to acting and directing. Giving him a VIP contract could open up so many exciting missions with endless possibilities, much like Dr. Dre in GTA Online.

3) Eminem

In the Contract DLC, it looks like Dr. Dre has a new protege in the musician Anderson. Paak. However, every GTA fan would be aware that Eminem was Dre's first real protege.

Some GTA fans think that it would be amazing to see all three artists in GTA Online, possibly even recording a song together. This is one of the many reasons the GTA community believes Eminem deserves a VIP contract in GTA Online.

4) Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes might not be as well known to some GTA Online fans. Older fans will remember how famous Busta was in the 90s. Combined with the fact that he has worked with Dr. Dre, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, he would fit right into The Contract DLC.

Fans of his music would love to see him on a VIP contract at The Agency in GTA Online.

5) 50 Cent

Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, would make a great addition to GTA Online. Players heard his classic song 'In Da Club' after it was added to West Coast Classics with The Contract DLC. Alongside, he has another song on the radio with Mobb Deep.

GTA online fans would like to see 50 Cent walking into the agency in his trademark bullet-proof vest.

Edited by Saman