Top 5 new songs on West Coast Classics in GTA Online

GTA Online saw the addition of 77 new songs and one new radio station with the release of The Contract DLC. While the new radio station, Motomami Los Santos, does not have much in the way of new or classic hip-hop, Rockstar has also updated radio stations like West Coast Classics and Radio Los Santos.

West Coast Classics has had seven songs added to the radio station. Most of the new tracks are 90s hip-hop classics that some fans will remember fondly and others will love hearing for the first time.

West Coast Classics in GTA Online adds more hip-hop hits

GTA Online players love nothing more than new DLC content. Here are five new songs players can enjoy when listening to the updated West Coast Classics radio station:

1) No Diggity - Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen

Most fans of GTA will have heard this song at some point in their lives. This Top-100 US hit from 1996 won numerous awards and, of course, features Dr. Dre.

In 2003, Q Magazine voted No Diggity number 407 on a list of '1001 Best Songs Ever,' cementing it with critical acclaim. Fans are very pleased that this number one song made it into GTA Online with The Contract DLC.

2) Sh*t Hits The Fan - Obie Trice ft. Dr. Dre & Eminem

This song fits perfectly into GTA Online. Obie Trice, Dr. Dre and Eminem rap about being gangsters, getting into the rap game and starting their own record label. This is similar to the idea behind The Contract DLC where the players join Franklin and go into business with Dr. Dre, helping him out with his music industry problems.

3) California Love - 2 Pac ft. Dr. Dre

This song was released as a comeback single in 1995 by 2 Pac after he was released from prison. Dr. Dre paired up with the infamous rapper to create this number one track that has since become an unforgettable classic.

GTA Online takes a lot of influence from the state of California, and it makes sense to introduce this song to West Coast Classics.

4) Addictive - Truth Hurts ft. Rakim

Truth Hurts is a female American artist who is on Dr. Dre's music label, Aftermath. Addictive was her debut single that many hip-hop fans may have nearly forgotten about. The hypnotic beat is accompanied by beautiful female vocals and great lyrics.

As one of Dr. Dre's breakthrough artists in the 90s, Truth Hurts has earned her place in GTA Online.

5) Hello - Ice Cube ft. Dr. Dre & MC Ren

Ice Cube and Dre are known to have spent years working together in the rap group N.W.A. After the group disbanded in the 90s, Dre and Ice Cube continued to work together and nurtured some of the best rap artists in the industry.

This song is a nice addition to West Coast Classics in GTA Online. The lyrics talk about starting off as a gangster, which is something GTA players are familiar with.

