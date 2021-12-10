5 GTA Online radio stations that should receive updates with The Contract DLC

GTA Online wouldn't be the same without its vast amount of in-game entertainment. The primary source of which has got to be the radio stations in the game. Over the years, Rockstar has added new radio stations and music artists to the GTA universe.

The December 15th DLC that is on the way promises to change the game in terms of new music. With the introduction of Dr. Dre and Franklin, who brought with them new music industry missions and unreleased music, the GTA Online players are very excited.

GTA Online: New and unreleased music in The Contract DLC

GTA Online fans have varying musical tastes. Some are rockers and some are hip hop fanatics. Players are spoilt when it comes to the radio stations in the game.

Below are the five radio stations that should be updated with next week's DLC on December 15th.

1) West Coast Classics

Hip hop classics all day every day (Image via YouTube @Radioactive Monkey)

West Coast Classics is a hip-hop and R&B radio station hosted by real-world actor, producer and artist DJ Pooh. The presenter knows most of the artists on this radio station in real life, giving it a genuine feel of a long-standing radio station.

Dr. Dre's music appears in West Coast Classics with many other huge rap stars such as Snoop Dogg and Warren G. The players hope the station will receive some new music and news from Dr. Dre after next week's update.

2) Radio Los Santos

The only other pure hip hop station (Image via YouTube @iXzDeh)

Big Boy, the presenter of Radio Los Santos, is an award-winning radio host from the USA who grew up working with famous rap groups like The Pharcyde in the 1980s. He also made a brief appearance in GTA San Andreas as Big Bear.

Radio Los Santos is another great hip-hop and rap station that plays more contemporary music than old skool classics. While there are no Dr. Dre songs on this station, many artists grew up inspired by Dre, who features here. Players are sure there is room for a new update with the December 15th DLC.

3) West Coast Talk Radio (WCTR)

All GTA Online fans love Fernando, the host of WCTR. He has kept fans laughing and the players have listened to him for an untold amount of hours over the years.

GTA Online fans believe WCTR should receive an update, possibly in the form of new interviews with musicians being added to the game. For example, it would be hilarious to hear Fernando quizzing Dr. Dre and Franklin about their roles in the Los Santos music industry.

4) The Low Down 91.1

The Low Down 91.1 has to be one of the funkiest and smoothest music channels in GTA Online. Featuring music from The Delfonics, The Jackson Sisters, and George McCrae, it is a beautiful showcase of soul music.

The GTA Online community would love to see updates to The Low Down 91.1. Maybe Dr. Dre could come on and talk briefly about how he was inspired by these 70s soul classics and how he used many of them for samples in his music.

5) FlyLo FM

FlyLow FM has played a beautiful mix of low-fi classics with funk, hip-hop, and electronic music influences over the past 50 years. This radio station has quite the calming ethereal feel to it.

It features a song by Curtis Mayfield that inspired generations of music artists that could now even be on GTA Online. One such artist is Anderson Paak, whose unforgettable voice is one for the history books. Fans noticed him in the DLC trailer for The Contract.

GTA Online players hope some updates to this radio station could introduce some of Anderson Paak's music.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha