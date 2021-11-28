Why GTA 6 should have record label missions

Each GTA game has introduced new characters, missions, graphics, vehicles, weapons, and so much more over the past 20 years. It makes sense that GTA 6 will be no exception to the rule.

The idea of introducing "Record Label Missions" is one that the GTA community would be very excited about for GTA 6. It stands to reason that having seen some of the celebrity cameos in GTA 5, players can expect to see more of it.

GTA 6 could see so many more musician cameos

GTA 6 holds such potential for creating Record Label missions in the same way it could for Movie Star missions by introducing more Hollywood angles to the game.

While there were movie studio missions in GTA 5, no real-world celebrity cameos were found within them.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine made celebrity appearances on GTA Online, which gave Grand Theft Auto fans much excitement and higher expectations. Dre and Iovine are heavyweight music producers and industry professionals in the real world.

The GTA community cannot believe their appearance in the Cayo Perico Heist was a one-off.

This has led players to think that Dr. Dre and perhaps other big music stars could appear in GTA 6. And it would also follow that they should have a massive influence on the music in the game.

This has birthed the idea that these real-life music legends could operate missions in GTA 6, and where better to operate from than their record label HQs?

GTA 6 hopefuls are going wild with theories about things could work if this aspect was introduced. They imagine Dr. Dre giving the players missions to find new artists or sabotaging other companies, like iFruit, for stealing music, perhaps.

Rival record labels could also provide missions where users play both sides of the field and are then left to decide the fate of the reigning record label of GTA 6. There are just so many exciting possibilities through the theories floating around.

Some GTA fans have even started talking about these subjects online:

GTA Fanatic @GTA_Fanatic88 Anyone else think there should be better musician themed missions? Maybe for Dr. Dre or Beats? Or even iFruit/Apple!



Dre. Should totally have his own music label in GTA 6 where players can work for him and other famous musicians. Anyone else think there should be better musician themed missions? Maybe for Dr. Dre or Beats? Or even iFruit/Apple!Dre. Should totally have his own music label in GTA 6 where players can work for him and other famous musicians.

Hopefully, GTA fans and GTA 6 hopefuls will get to see the introduction of record label missions in the much-anticipated title. Or at least something along those lines that will almost certainly involve Dr. Dre and a few other surprise guests.

