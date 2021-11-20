GTA Online saw Dr. Dre make his first guest appearance, which surprised and amazed the entire GTA Community. It left players wanting more. With news of Dr. Dre being involved in future GTA games, players have imagined who else of his caliber could GTA introduce into the game, or at least their music?

This article hopes to discuss 5 artists like Dr. Dre who should have their music added to GTA Online.

Music producers and artists that GTA Online should add

After seeing Dr. Dre in the game, there seems to be no limit to who GTA Online can get involved with. Below are 5 artists inspired by Dr. Dre that should have their music featured in the game if not more.

1) Eminem

Dr. Dre's prodigy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Eminem must be mentioned simply as he is one of the world's most well-known rap stars. From his controversial start with his breakthrough 90s albums, he has risen to the level in the music industry of his former mentor, Dr. Dre.

It would make sense as a connection to Dr. Dre to feature Eminem's music on GTA Online. It would be even better if he could be added into the game itself.

2) Q-Tip

"The Tip, the rhyme" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Q-Tip is one of the most acclaimed figures in Hip Hop, and is ranked among the world's best rappers of all time. He was part of the mega rap group A Tribe Called Quest. He is known to have discovered some very famous artists and inspired a whole new style of Hip Hop with his philosophical lyrics and jazz-inspired samples.

He would not only make a very interesting character for players to meet in GTA Online, but his music should be added to the game. It is always positive, jazzy, and inspirational Hip Hop that so many GTA players will love.

3) Kanye West

Too much to say about Kanye (Image via YouTube @Super Panic Frenzy)

Kanye West is known in the wide world of music. As an inspired music producer, he has crafted some iconic songs over the years. For this reason alone his music should be added to GTA Online. Much of it fits with certain situations in the GTA Online world.

Kanye has been an inspiration to generations and still mentors young music artists to this day until they reach stardom. Why not put his and perhaps some of his protégé's music in the game?

4) Pharell Williams

Another multi-talented star (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pharell Williams is one of the greatest rappers and producers to emerge from the 90s. Some players may remember him from the group N.E.R.D. In his youth he was inspired by Dr. Dre and other such artists. He rose through the ranks of the music industry to start his own label and has appeared in film and TV. He continues to inspire generations of artists worldwide.

Pharrell's unique music sets him apart from most Hip Hop artists in that his musical talents are so eclectic. He's a rapper, a rockstar, a producer, and an actor amongst other things. His music should be added to GTA Online as it would suit the feeling of many missions and is all very well made and enjoyable to listen to.

5) Puff Daddy

Diddy did it (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most players will recognize Sean Combs, aka Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, from his involvement in the film and music industry over the past three decades. He was a talent director at Uptown Records before he established Bad Boy Records in 1993, his own label. It became one of the biggest Hip Hop labels on the East Coast of America.

Puff Daddy has such an impressive collection of music spanning so many years that it just makes sense that he and his music should be introduced into GTA Online.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi