GTA 5: What new songs were added to the game after launch?

GTA 5 was a seminal moment in gaming, when Rockstar Games returned to the Grand Theft Auto franchise and upped their game with the satire. However, what was even more impressive was Rockstar's attention-to-detail in virtually every aspect of the game.

From hilarious, satirical commercials on the radio to the pedestrian chatter on the streets of Los Santos, it is unfathomable how much effort goes into the production of a game the size of GTA 5.

One of the most beloved aspects of the GTA franchise has always been its soundtrack, heard through the various radio stations. GTA 5 has an eclectic collection of music with an impressive number of radio stations.

Each radio station plays a unique kind of music and has a particular personality, hosted by fully-voiced and realized DJ's. With GTA 5 initially releasing only for the Xbox 360 and the PS3, the game's re-release on the PS4, Xbox One and PCs saw the addition of new music in radio stations as well.

GTA 5: List of songs added to the game post launch

Radio Los Santos in GTA 5 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4

Danny Brown & Action Bronson - Bad News (2013)

G-Side feat. G-Mane - Relaxin' (2010)

A$AP Ferg - Work (2013)

Trouble feat. Gucci Mane - Everyday (2012)

Kendrick Lamar - Swimming Pools (Drank) (2012)

Travi$ Scott feat. 2 Chainz & T.I. - Upper Echelon (2013)

Danny Brown feat. A$AP Rocky & Zelooperz - Kush Coma (2013)

Ace Hood feat. Future & Rick Ross - Bugatti (2013)

Schoolboy Q feat. Kendrick Lamar - Collard Greens (2013)

Chuck Inglish feat. Ab-Soul & Mac Miller - Came Thru/Easily (2013)

Young Scooter feat. Gucci Mane - Work (2013)

Problem & IamSu feat. Bad Lucc & Sage The Gemini - Do It Big (2013)

Skeme - Millions (2013)

Ab-Soul feat. Schoolboy Q - Hunnid Stax (2014)

Freddie Gibbs & Mike Dean - Sellin' Dope (2014)

Young Scooter feat. Trinidad James - I Can't Wait (2013)

Space 103. 2 in GTA 5 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4

West Coast Classics in GTA 5 on PC, Xbox One and PS4

Advertisement

Rebel Radio in GTA 5 on PC, Xbox One and PS4

Los Santos Rock Radio in GTA 5 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4

Head on over to GTA Wiki for a full list of songs added to the game post-launch, link here. With GTA 5 set to be released on next-gen consoles, players can expect Rockstar to add more current music to the game.