GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine appear in the game in a surprising cameo

The GTA franchise is no stranger to big celebrity cameos and has featured iconic appearances from legends such as Iggy Pop, Phil Collins, and a whole lot more.

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC brings a ton of new elements to the game, the star of which is the Cayo Perico island which plays host to the game's newest Heist.

It now seems like Rockstar have gone out of their way to provide players with one of the biggest cameos in the series' history.

The GTA franchise, specifically San Andreas, has its sonic and musical identity deeply rooted in the genre of West Coast Hip-Hop of the early 90s. Therefore, it only made sense for one of the pioneers of the genre to make an appearance in the series sooner or later.

Dr Dre, however, does not make an appearance on his own as he is joined by his Interscope and Defiant Ones partner, the iconic Jimmy Iovine.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine's appearance in the game sends fans into a meltdown

Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine appear alongside DJ Pooh, who has had an association with Rockstar Games prior to this moment.

In the in-game clip, Dre, Iovine, and Pooh were ready to board a jet and fly off for their vacation when they received news of Dre's phone being stolen.

Upon receiving this information, the trio departs the location, probably to hunt down Dr Dre's phone which contains, according to him, "a lot of my [Dre's] f***ing music, demos, unreleased s***."

The iconic pair's appearance has sent the GTA Online fanbase into a complete meltdown as cameos do not get bigger than this in terms of pop culture relevance.

Another Aftermath alum, Scott Starch, also made an appearance in the newest GTA Online update, which is a great sight for fans of hip-hop/rap.

