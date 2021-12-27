How to beat 'On Course' in The Contract DLC in GTA Online

GTA Online players need to pass the first mission titled 'On Course' to prove themselves to Dr. Dre in The Contract DLC. The mission is accessed when the players go to their agency building and log into their computer for the first time. Selecting 'The Meet' on the office computer starts the 'On Course' mission.

Thankfully, when players first access their new agency and missions, they are briefed by Imani, the in-house computer specialist. Players will next choose their style of golf clothing before setting off on this first agency mission.

This article will look at how players can beat 'On Course' with ease in GTA Online.

GTA Online players are tasked with avenging Dr. Dre in the 'On Course' mission

Beating the mission involves the players meeting Dr. Dre, DJ Pooh and Jimmy Iovine as they play a relaxing round of golf at the Los Santos Golf Club. Just as the meeting begins and GTA Online players are introduced as Franklin's business associates, two characters interrupt the group and insist on playing past Dr. Dre and his friends.

This sign of disrespect really annoys Dr. Dre, and the pair of antagonists eventually leave after making threatening remarks. Dre then tasks the GTA Online player with dealing with these "fools". He tells players that if they can handle this issue, then they can handle working for him.

Franklin and the player must jump into a golf cart and pursue the two escaping characters. The aim is for the player to ram the two golf carts to intimidate these new enemies. An intimidation meter in the corner of the screen shows the player's progress.

After a short while, only one golf cart remains to be chased. GTA Online players follow it all the way from Vinewood to Del Perro Pier where they finally confront the target. Franklin stands over the man who was rude to Dr. Dre and tells players to beat him and teach him a lesson.

GTA Online players must repeatedly beat the target with a golf club until Franklin is satisfied. The man apologizes and promises to withdraw his membership from the golf club, and Dre will never have to put up with him again. The mission is successful and players can now continue to work with Dr. Dre.

Edited by Siddharth Satish