How GTA Online players can start Hao’s Special Works Time Trial

Hao's Special Works Time Trial is definitely worth looking into for GTA Online players.

Ever since the game arrived on next-gen consoles, players have been able to upgrade their vehicles with Hao's Special Works. It's a very convenient feature that's only available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA Online players can test out their hottest rides with the weekly Hao's Special Works Time Trial. This is not to be confused with the introductory trial after Hao gives them a call. These weekly events are completely separate, yet they also offer some good bonus rewards.

Here is how GTA Online players can access the Hao's Special Works Time Trial

Weekly time trials are a good way to earn some money, especially with Hao's Special Works. However, players will need to jump through a few hoops beforehand. Race car enthusiasts will definitely enjoy how fast their new rides can go. Here is what GTA Online players need to do.

Complete the introduction to Hao's Special Works

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will login to GTA Online, only to get a call from Hao himself. He will ask the player to check out a garage in Downtown Vinewood, which stores his personal Grotti Turismo Classic. Players will then prove their driving skills in an exhibition race.

They will need to beat Hao's time of eight minutes and 10 seconds. Afterwards, players will be offered a free conversion with HSW Vehicle Upgrades. His auto shop can be found in the LS Car Meet at Cypress Flats. Of course, players will need to pay the membership fee of $50,000.

Head to Del Perro Beach

GTA Online players will first need to pay a visit to the pier. The above video shows the exact map coordinates.

Players will have to beat a par time of one minute and 21 seconds. Their goal is to race from Del Perro Beach to Murietta Heights. Since there are no checkpoints to guide the players, they can take any route they please.

These time trials are only accessible to vehicles with HSW upgrades, such as the following ones:

Bravado Banshee

Coil Cyclone II

Grotti Turismo Classic

Imponte Arbiter GT

Karin S95

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Pfister Astron Custom

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Übermacht Sentinel XS

It's a very tight race, so players cannot afford to lose any time. At the very least, the HSW Vehicle Upgrades will significantly boost their vehicle's acceleration, not to mention top speed. The race becomes much easier when players figure out the map layout, which takes some practice.

Don't forget to earn special bonuses this week (March 24th-30th)

GTA Online events are bigger than ever with the game's arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Drop by Hao's Special Works to test out this week's souped-up Coil Cyclone II – plus get 2X Rewards on the HSW Race Series, and 3X Rewards on HSW Time Trials

Players should take advantage of this week's update, since they can earn some extra cash on the side. They will receive triple the money and reputation by taking on this week's trial. Better yet, players will also get a heft bonus of $750,000 just by completing this race.

Now is a great time for GTA Online players to check out Hao's Special Works.

