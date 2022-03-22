Do GTA Online players need PS Plus on the PlayStation 5?

PlayStation 5 players can get GTA Online for free, but they will need to pay a subscription fee.

From now until June 14, it's a free downloadable game for the PlayStation 5. After June 15 arrives, players will have to pay the standard cost of $19.99. With that in mind, the game isn't entirely free. Sony gives players access to online multiplayer once they have PS Plus.

The PlayStation 5 offers significant improvements to overall gameplay, such as 60 FPS and the optional Career Builder mode. It also provides haptic feedback via DualSense wireless controllers. However, the PS Plus is a basic necessity for GTA Online players.

PlayStation 5 players must have PS Plus to play GTA Online

This game is meant to be a multiplayer experience, regardless of the available system. For example, Xbox Series X/S players will need an Xbox subsciption. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 players will need the PS Plus.

Why is the PS Plus required for online play?

In regards to the PlayStation 5, GTA Online players will have no choice but to apply for PS Plus membership. The same applies for anybody currently on the PlayStation 4.

This paid subscription is a feature from the PlayStation Network. Sony considers it an online premium service for multiplayer games. It's a very easy way for the company to make lots of money. The current landscape for online games is simply too large to ignore.

GTA Online players cannot access the game without PS Plus, since it's entirely online. Of course, players will be rewarded with other features, such as early game access, exclusive discounts, and 100GB cloud storage.

These are the payment tiers

PS Plus has three different types of subscriptions. GTA Online players will have to settle for the following tier prices:

One Month : $9.99

: $9.99 Three Months : $24.99

: $24.99 12 Months: $59.99

Of course, players that want a long-term experience should stick with the 12 month subscription. Paying the monthly one every single month will amount to $119.88 per year. Meanwhile, paying the quarterly one every three months will result in a yearly payment of $99.96.

The PlayStation 5 version has notable improvements

For starters, the loading times are significantly faster than previous consoles. Players won't have to wait very long to start the game. Better yet, the navigation menu is also much easier to explore.

Last but not least, players have access to different graphics modes, which range from 30 to 60 FPS.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

