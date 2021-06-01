What are Freemode Events in GTA Online and how can players participate in them?

There are a lot of things that Rockstar Games have to improve when it comes to GTA Online, but one thing that they have excelled at supremely is variety. One can spend weeks in GTA Online and still not be able to discover all that the game has to offer.

An undeniably underrated and fun feature of GTA Online is the Freemode Events. These were added to the game as part of the Freemode Events Update, which is exclusively available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

How to join a Freemode Event in GTA Online

Freemode Events trigger automatically in most sessions (Public, Invite-only, Crew, and Friends-Only). However, they will not be triggered in a solo session. There must be at least four players in a lobby for an event to take place, while some might even require 10 players.

The event will be canceled if players leave the session and the minimum number of users is not met. Here is a list of Freemode Challenges in GTA Online:

Air Checkpoints

Business Battles

Checkpoints

Criminal Damage

Hold the Wheel

Hot Property

Hunt the Beast

Kill List

King of the Castle

Freemode Events will occur at roughly the following times in the game: 00:00, 06:00, 12:00, 18:00.

The events will last for 12 minutes, and the player must complete the required set of tasks within that period.

GTA Online also has Freemode Challenges, which are much shorter and less time-consuming. In addition, Time Trials will also become available in the session.

Players will be notified of a Freemode Event as it will appear on their screen. Meanwhile, the objectives will automatically appear on the map.

Players do not need to navigate to any menu or options in order to participate in the event. All they need to do is simply complete the objectives when notified.