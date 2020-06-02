GTA 5: How to fly a car

The Deluxo in GTA: Online

Everyone who has seen the Back to The Future movies has dreamed of driving a DeLorean and soaring through the air, travelling back in time. GTA 5 has just the car for your DeLorean fantasies.

GTA: Online helps you live out that fantasy with the Deluxo- a car inspired by the DeLorean that is capable of flying through the air, although its time travel capabilities are still lacking.

The description for the car in GTA: Online in Warstock Cache & Carry reads:

"The future is here, and it has gull-wing doors. Never again must you choose between the drama of the open road and the majesty of flight. Never again will you feel that lurch of panic as you accidentally drive over a cliff. At the click of a button, you will soar over trees, mountains, sharks, the slack-jawed competition, and anything else you choose. Please note: this vehicle can be modified at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center."

How to get the Deluxo and fly the car in GTA 5

The Deluxo

The Deluxo is one of the best-looking cars in the game, and offers great utility. It is the only car in GTA 5 that is capable of flying, and was previously seen in GTA: Vice City and GTA: Vice City Stories.

The car has a hefty price tag. It can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,721,500, and can be stored in the Garage or the MOC.

The car has three driving modes:

Ground Vehicle

Hovercraft

Aircraft

The car can be flown through the air once it is in hovercraft mode if you press the directional key, the same one you use to take off in an aircraft. The car will begin to soar through the air.

The Deluxo can be outfitted with weapons such as the Machine Gun and Homing Missiles, making it a formidable vehicle in GTA 5.

