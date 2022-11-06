GTA Online glitches at the wrong time can make things quite difficult for players, especially during missions. While Rockstar Games recently had a bunch of Halloween-themed missions, this specific glitch in GTA Online had nothing to do with them but scared a specific player nonetheless.

Playing out a business battle, a GTA Online player opened the door to head out and deliver the cargo and immediately faced several NPCs standing outside and shooting at him, all at once. The player's reaction and instant reflex to get back inside brought out hilarious responses from others on Reddit.

GTA Online player survives a scary glitch when dozens of NPCs spawn at the same spot

In the video, the player can be seen heading out to deliver the cargo to their Nightclub Garage. Once the door is opened using the keypad next to it, the player sees countless NPCs shooting right at them all at once. They can be seen running back inside almost immediately.

The player posted the video on Reddit with the caption: "Nice Halloween prank Rockstar." According to one of the players who posted their comments, similar glitches are quite common in Foundry and Scrapyard business battles with NPCs spawning continuously.

Theories and funny reactions by other players

One of the players explained what might have gone wrong in this case.

The player who posted the video was quite amused by the glitch and mentioned it was the first time they faced such an issue. They commented:

"Been playing this s*it for 6 years and never seen that happen, I panicked haha."

Had the player stepped outside instead of heading back in on an impulse, there could have been disastrous outcomes. Such glitches in the middle of a mission or a job can spoil everything for players if they lose their lives. Facing this many shooting NPCs at once could also have resulted in a very similar situation.

Hilarious comments by others

There were also some hilarious comments by others online.

Business Battles in GTA Online

Business Battles are always open to all players, even those who are not affiliated with any organization or motorcycle club. Players who do not own a nightclub can deliver the goods to a drop-off location for cash rewards and RP.

These are the 12 missions in business battles that players can join in GTA Online:

Assassination - Players must compete to collect duffel bags and have them delivered to the Nightclub.

- Players must compete to collect duffel bags and have them delivered to the Nightclub. Assault - Players must obtain and enter the target vehicle and have it delivered to the Nightclub.

- Players must obtain and enter the target vehicle and have it delivered to the Nightclub. Car Meet - Players must steal the target vehicle from one of the Car Meets and have it delivered to the Nightclub.

- Players must steal the target vehicle from one of the Car Meets and have it delivered to the Nightclub. Joyrider - Players must steal the target vehicle from a joyrider and have it delivered to the Nightclub.

- Players must steal the target vehicle from a joyrider and have it delivered to the Nightclub. Merryweather Drop - Players must compete to steal as many crates as possible when they land and deliver them all to the Nightclub.

- Players must compete to steal as many crates as possible when they land and deliver them all to the Nightclub. Parking Garage - Players must compete to steal the required target vehicle and have it delivered to the Nightclub.

- Players must compete to steal the required target vehicle and have it delivered to the Nightclub. Pick-Up - Players must compete to steal as many duffel bags as possible and deliver them to the Nightclub.

- Players must compete to steal as many duffel bags as possible and deliver them to the Nightclub. Police Station - Players must steal the target vehicle and deliver it to the Nightclub.

- Players must steal the target vehicle and deliver it to the Nightclub. Vehicle Export - Players must blow open the rear door of the truck to access the target vehicle and take it to the Nightclub.

- Players must blow open the rear door of the truck to access the target vehicle and take it to the Nightclub. Aircraft Carrier Assault - Players must compete to steal the goods and deliver them to the Nightclub.

- Players must compete to steal the goods and deliver them to the Nightclub. Factory Raid - Players must steal the goods and deliver them to the Nightclub.

- Players must steal the goods and deliver them to the Nightclub. UFO Battle - Players must enter the hangar in Fort Zancudo to access the goods and deliver them to the drop-off.

