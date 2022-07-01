How to start a Business Battle in GTA Online (3x bonuses)

Rockstar has just released GTA Online's new weekly update, allowing players to earn triple the usual GTA$ and RP by completing Business Battles until July 6.

Grand Theft Auto Online has multiple events that give players a chance to win cash and RP points. Business battles are Freemode Events that were introduced in the game as part of the After-Hours update. They occur randomly in the lobby without any need for loading screens as well as joining jobs. This article will cover everything players should know about Business Battles in GTA Online.

What are Business Battles in GTA Online?

With the After-Hours update, Dead Drop and Moving Targets were replaced by Business Battles in the game. In these battles, players have to compete to steal various cargoes to use for their Nightclub Warehouse. Business battles are activated every 15 minutes as long as there are three players available who are not participating in other freemode tasks.

All Business Battles are open to all players, including those who are not affiliated with any organization or motorcycle clubs. Players who do not own a nightclub will be instructed to deliver the goods to a drop-off location at the other end of the map in exchange for cash and RP.

How to play Business Battles in GTA Online

Business Battles alternate between Freemode Challenge and an event. There is a 20-minute cooldown time between the two activities, and Battles are available at different intervals of in-game time, which means that the players can’t start whenever they want. The events are available at 0:00, 6:00, 12:00, and 18:00 in-game hours.

Since Freemode events are randomized, only one of the ten Freemode events is a Business Battle. Once players see a business battle starting, they can join as long as there are three online players in the lounge who are automatically notified.

Business battles involve various activities like reaching, stealing, and delivering different types of Nightclub Warehouse Goods. These items could include cargo, weapons, products, or infrequently, special Event Cargo.

What are the different types of Business Battles available in GTA Online?

Here are 13 missions in Business Battles that are picked at random for players to compete in:

Car Meet - Players have to steal a specific vehicle from the car meet. Assassination - Similar to Headhunter, six targets appear on the map and must be eliminated to reveal the location of the duffel bag cargo on the map. Assault - Players have to deliver a vehicle by traveling to a location where a faction holds the target vehicle. Joyrider - Players have to steal or destroy the target vehicle, which is a stolen weaponized vehicle from the joyriders. Merryweather Drop - Players have to clear out an area protected by Merryweather Security before collecting a flare to signal a Cargo Plane to drop the cargo crates. Parking Garage - Using a photograph to identify the target vehicle, players have to locate and steal the vehicle parked within a parking garage. Pick-up - Intervening in a battle between two rival NPC factions, the players have to steal two product duffel bags. Police Station - Players have to go to the Mission Row Police Station, Sandy Shores' Sheriff Station, or Paleto Bay Sheriff's Office to hack a computer containing the location of a vehicle. Showroom - A Vapid Ellie from Premium Deluxe Motorsport that has the business battle cargo written on a custom license plate, "RA1NE" has to be stolen. Vehicle Export - The Mamba must be retrieved by breaking open the truck's door with explosives during an attack on the truck. Aircraft Carrier Assault - Players have to steal eight packages on board the USS Luxington ATT-16, which is situated well offshore to the southeast of Los Santos. Factory Raid - Hack the location's entry security system, fight the enemies, and deliver eight packages. UFO Battle - Goods type: The players have to head to Fort Zancudo and the business battle overlay will state 'Goods type: Unknown.'

Lastly, this is the best time for players to play Business Battles and earn 3X GTA bonuses and hustle like a pro in GTA Online.

