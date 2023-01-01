What to expect from Rockstar Games and GTA series in 2023?

The year 2023 has arrived, and the entire world, including GTA players, is ecstatic about the new opportunities. 2022 was a rollercoaster ride for both Rockstar Games as well as the gaming community.

While any major information, such as a teaser, trailer, or announcement for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game remains one of the most important demands of players, the gaming studio also has several unfinished issues to address in the coming period.

This article discusses what the GTA community can expect from Rockstar Games and the Grand Theft Auto series in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

How Rockstar Games should strategize the GTA franchise in 2023

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most popular and longest-running series in the gaming community. Rockstar Games has released eighteen titles in the series so far, and it announced the ongoing development of the next title back in February 2022.

GTA Online is one of the most active and popular games in contemporary times, and players are excited to see the next chapter of the First Dose series mission.

The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



The gaming studio released the first chapter on December 13, 2022, with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update, and kept several things to drip feed in the later period. Although no release date for the rumored "Last Dose" series has been announced yet, Rockstar has assured that it will be released in the new year.

Along with that, the next part of the update is expected to bring several new gameplay elements, including new Downtown Cab Co. taxi missions, store robbery random events, a massive 50-car garage, a railgun, and many more.

Rockstar Games is also expected to release GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on Steam. Previously, the gaming company made several anonymous changes to the Steam database that were discovered by data miners. Although not confirmed, gamers can expect to see the popular remaster on other gaming websites in the near future.

I hope it’ll be released with a major update to address some of the most core bugs with additional improvements. It’s nearly been a year since the last one shipped. First thing I expect from Rockstar at the start of 2023 is for them to release The Trilogy on Steam and EGS. I hope it’ll be released with a major update to address some of the most core bugs with additional improvements. It’s nearly been a year since the last one shipped.

Ben, a well-known game informer, also shared his thoughts on the subject. The user posted a series of tweets in which he anticipated the game's release on Steam and the Epic Games Store. He also urged the developers to fix all of the game-breaking core bugs that have plagued the title since its initial release.

Currently, it is only available in the Rockstar Games Social Club store and players can purchase it for $59.99 USD.

While it is a long shot, Rockstar Games may also release a summer DLC for GTA Online this year around July. Considering previous instances, the studio releases two major updates for the multiplayer title each year. The summer update is usually released in July, and the winter update is released in December.

Although the game features numerous simultaneous events, GTA 5 players are eager for Michael De Santa to be included in the multiplayer version. The developers have already added Trevor Philips and Franklin Clinton, leaving Michael as the only main protagonist from Story Mode to be left out.

And lastly, the gaming community is anticipating official GTA 6 news by the end of this year. One can always see fans spamming any Rockstar Games tweet with demands for the upcoming game.

