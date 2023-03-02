Following the release of the latest weekly update in GTA Online, the Dr. Dre VIP Contract Mission has been a major point of discussion within the community. Although Rockstar Games officially added the mission back in December 2021, most players were unaware of its benefits and payouts.

It was introduced as part of The Contract DLC update and is one of the highest-paying missions in the game. Rockstar Games has now doubled the rewards from this mission, allowing GTA Online players to make a lot of money from it. The increased payout will remain available until March 8, 2023, and players must extensively grind out this mission to make full use of this opportunity.

This article will provide a brief overview of how to begin The Data Leaks mission and make double the money in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All monetary figures mentioned here are from the normal mode.

A beginner's guide to the Dr. Dre VIP Contract mission in GTA Online

To access the Dr. Dre VIP Contract mission, also known as The Data Leaks in GTA Online, players must first buy and set up an Agency business in the game. Once this has been done, register as the CEO or MC Club President and access the computer inside your office.

You must then complete any of the Security Contracts available on the computer to unlock a meeting with Franklin. Once he calls you, complete the On Course mission to officially meet Dr. Dre in the game, which should unlock the VIP Contract tab on the Agency's computer as well.

Next up, GTA Online players must complete the Setup: Data Recovery mission to unlock all the other missions in The Data Leaks series. Rockstar has divided it into three setup missions, with each setup mission having three prep missions. Once you've completed the setup jobs, the game will give you two more missions, the last of which is the finale.

The setup and their prep missions are as follows:

1. On Course

2. Setup: Data Recovery

3. The Data Leaks

Setup 1: Nightlife Leak

Prep 1: Investigation: The Nightclub Prep 2: Investigation: The Marina Prep 3: Nightlife Leak/Finale

Setup 2: High Society Leak

Prep 1: Investigation: The Country Club Prep 2: Investigation: Guest List Prep 3: High Society Leak/Finale

Setup 3: South Central Leak

Prep 1: Investigation: Davis Prep 2: Investigation: The Ballas Prep 3: South Central Leak/Finale

4. Studio Time

5. Don't F*ck With Dre (finale)

Essentially, the entire series has about 10-13 missions, based on whether you play it for the first time or replay it. Each of these will take 15-20 minutes to complete, depending on your skills, and the entire contract can be completed in a total of 1.5-2 hours.

A significant advantage of this mission is that it allows you to play it solo. If you have friends to participate with, you can recruit up to four members under your organization or MC Club to help you with these missions. As always, having more players greatly reduces the time that it takes to finish a mission.

In the final mission, the host player will receive a whopping $1 million in cash. Furthermore, the setup missions will pay around $10,000 each, totaling up to an additional GTA$100,000.

Although the game does allow players to complete the setup and prep missions in any order, GTA Online fans are advised to complete them chronologically to understand the entire narrative and easily keep track of their progress.

