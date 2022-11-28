5 reasons why GTA Online players should get the Agency armory

The Agency is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online, and it comes with a slew of extra perks. While the business unlocks Franklin Clinton and Dr. Dre's Contract missions, the optional renovations also provide some of the best facilities in the game.

The Agency armory is one of the most underappreciated facilities in GTA Online. The upgrade costs an extra $720,000, which is why most players keep it out of their carts. However, experienced veterans know that the money spent on armory renovations is one of the best investments in the game.

Simply put, the armory adds a customized, private weapons shop like Ammu-Nation to the Agency. Property owners and their associates can get their weapons directly from the armory, without having to visit any Ammu-Nation stores.

This article outlines five beneficial reasons why GTA Online players should purchase the Agency armory.

5 reasons why Agency armory is one of the best purchases in GTA Online

1) Discounted price

The most advantageous aspect of having an armory is that you can purchase all of your weapons and ammo at a lower cost. For example, the Stun Gun in Ammu-Nation Stores costs $375,000, whereas, the same weapon can be purchased at the armory for $337,500.

Similarly, other weapons, ammo, and weapon upgrades are also available at a reduced price. It is a great investment to save money in the long run.

Gunfights are an essential part of GTA Online gameplay, and it goes without saying that players will require an abundance of weapons and ammo. As a result, it is beneficial to invest in the armory to save money.

2) Free health pack and ammo

Along with discounted weapons, the Agency armory offers free health packs and ammo. You can find a health pack and two ammo packs containing 24 rounds of Pistol and 24 rounds of Assault Rifle ammo in the first section of the armory.

While the Agency provides free snacks, free health packs are the icing on the cake, giving GTA Online fans an instant health boost. Members of the organization, friends, and other invited players can also use pickups and armory, but they don't receive the same discounts as the property owner.

3) Mk 2 upgrades on selected weapons

The Agency armory in GTA Online also allows players to upgrade some weapons to Mk 2 variants. However, weapon upgrades must be unlocked in the Bunker through research. Once everything is in place, you can go to the armory to upgrade and customize the selected weapons.

MK 2 weapons deal more damage and have better combat utility than standard variants. In MK 2 variant weapons, players can use armor-piercing bullets, explosive bullets, and many more. These upgraded weapons require special ammo, which players can obtain at a reduced cost from the armory.

4) Special combat gears

Combat gear is a must-have asset in intense combat situations, and GTA Online players can obtain it from the armory. The first section of the armory contains five different types of heist gear that can also be used in normal gameplay.

Simply walk up to the armory and on the right side near the door, you can purchase earpieces, night vision goggles, and rebreathers at a reduced price.

5) Customize weapon loadout

The armory also has a Gun Locker where GTA Online players can customize and rearrange their carry-on weapons. If your weapon wheel is cluttered with excessive or unwanted weapons, you can modify your loadout in the armory.

It allows you to add or remove previously purchased weapons, making it easier to find your desired weapon in the weapon wheel when needed.

To summarize, the armory upgrade to the Agency is one of the most profitable investments in GTA Online. Players can combine the facility with a vehicle workshop and accommodation, increasing the Agency's utility.

