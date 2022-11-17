Dataminer reveals that GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced was supposed to have a different weapon wheel

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Expanded and Enhanced version introduced changes and improvements to the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It was released in March 2022, and most features are already known to players. However, a new feature was recently discovered that was canceled from the final release.

Game dataminers have discovered new graphical improvements to the weapon wheel. Although Rockstar Games abandoned the concept, its codes can still be found in the game files.

GTA 5’s game files show a new weapon wheel canceled by Rockstar Games

On November 15, 2022, a game dataminer named Lucas tweeted that they discovered three new weapon wheel designs and animations for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced versions. The first design was supposed to animate the weapon icons and pop them out of the slot when selected, implying a 3D effect.

#gta5 #gtaonline GTA 5 in its transition to Next Gen (PS4/XBONE/PC) had a scrapped "3d" version of the weapon wheel where it zoomed in and slices of it moved outwards GTA 5 in its transition to Next Gen (PS4/XBONE/PC) had a scrapped "3d" version of the weapon wheel where it zoomed in and slices of it moved outwards#gta5 #gtaonline https://t.co/mfvJhQJ1c1

They also shared another video demonstrating the new weapon wheel rotation effect. The icons rotate horizontally or vertically based on their position on the wheel. Unlike the previous effects that popped the weapons out of their slots, this one simply rotates them without the 3D effect.

See It also had another mode supporting rotation, this video has it set to full 360 and is quite obviously not how it was intended to be used.w/ @logane_mcgee See r3.l7y.ca/t/old-3d-weapo… for a bit more info (sidenote, this domain is temporary) It also had another mode supporting rotation, this video has it set to full 360 and is quite obviously not how it was intended to be used.w/ @logane_mcgeeSee r3.l7y.ca/t/old-3d-weapo… for a bit more info (sidenote, this domain is temporary) https://t.co/RPY5nlOJHq

In the third animation, the weapons were tilted slightly towards the center of their respective slots.

logan @logane_mcgee @LucasIsPersonal presumably the second one is the one they were also leaning to, as it was the one left hardcoded in the files, presumably the weapons wouldve slightly shifted or so when hovered, but trying a subtler rotation would end up with them getting stuck, more like this original test @LucasIsPersonal presumably the second one is the one they were also leaning to, as it was the one left hardcoded in the files, presumably the weapons wouldve slightly shifted or so when hovered, but trying a subtler rotation would end up with them getting stuck, more like this original test https://t.co/gET1hFtxPb

Based on the source code a user named logan posted on the Random Rockstar Research website, both iterations were once enabled in the game for testing. While there is currently no easy way to enable the effects, the functions are still present in the game codes.

Source codes for the weapon wheel animations (Image via Random Rockstar Research website)

While rotational animation is a new addition to the game, Rockstar Games has included a 3D pop-up effect in GTA Trilogy. Players can see a brand new weapon wheel with a new effect, which was not present in the original versions.

Users’ reactions to the new findings

Many users responded to the post, with some expressing their opinions on the new animations. The effects were appreciated by popular Rockstar informer Ben and a number of other users.

Dyskall @Dyskall @LucasIsPersonal why didn’t they do that, i like it @LucasIsPersonal why didn’t they do that, i like it

User NorthernLaw praised the redesign and hoped Rockstar Games would include it with the PC release of the Expanded and Enhanced edition of the game.

NorthernLaw @NorthernLawYT @LucasIsPersonal That makes it look really modern and really good actually! Wish they would have added this, it's a low chance but maybe with the PC release of E&E they might still add it? Best case is it's added with the option to turn it off to the classic weapon wheel too! @LucasIsPersonal That makes it look really modern and really good actually! Wish they would have added this, it's a low chance but maybe with the PC release of E&E they might still add it? Best case is it's added with the option to turn it off to the classic weapon wheel too!

User NathanBergantim urged the game's developers to include the effects.

Details about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version

The latest edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 was released on March 15, 2022, as an Expanded and Enhanced version. Rockstar released the title exclusively for next-gen consoles with a few gameplay and graphical improvements.

The gaming company also added new features like GTA+ and Hao’s Special Works auto shop to provide players with a next-gen experience.

