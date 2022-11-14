GTA Online dataminers find Cops 'n' Crooks gang territory data in game files

The formerly canceled Cops 'n' Crooks DLC in GTA Online is once again being discussed in the community, with fans wanting Rockstar Games to bring the gameplay back. While the developers are yet to address the matter, data miners have discovered game mode-related data in the game's files.

The files discovered depict various game locations on the map as well as the functions that were programmed during the development process. A new DLC is rumored to be released in December this year, with expectations of the update high among fans.

Cops ‘n’ Crooks DLC game file reveals gang territory details in GTA Online

On November 13, 2022, popular game data miner WildBrick142 tweeted about the long-lost Cops 'n' Crooks game mode in GTA Online, revealing the gang territory details.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

there's only 41 territories, and a lot that were seen in a dev portfolio are missing, but it's something. #cutcontent so, as it turns out, the 2012-era cops & crooks gang territory outlines still exist in the game (on pc at least, they're missing from gen7 files?)there's only 41 territories, and a lot that were seen in a dev portfolio are missing, but it's something. #GTAOnline so, as it turns out, the 2012-era cops & crooks gang territory outlines still exist in the game (on pc at least, they're missing from gen7 files?)there's only 41 territories, and a lot that were seen in a dev portfolio are missing, but it's something. #GTAOnline #cutcontent https://t.co/jPqiO13Edk

According to the tweet, the 2012-era Cops 'n' Crooks gang territory outlines can still be found in the game files of the game's PC version. However, the user did not find any such files in the gen7 version.

The PC version of the files revealed 41 gang territory locations scattered throughout various Los Santos neighborhoods in GTA Online. The user claimed that several other territory locations were missing from the current game files available in the developer portfolio.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 also each territory supports up to 3 owners, the game would cycle between the gang color of each territory owner.

tho i dunno if the multiple-owners thing was an actual thing or just dev debug/testing. the game requires 3 owners (all 3 can be same gang) to be set at all times. also each territory supports up to 3 owners, the game would cycle between the gang color of each territory owner.tho i dunno if the multiple-owners thing was an actual thing or just dev debug/testing. the game requires 3 owners (all 3 can be same gang) to be set at all times. https://t.co/2CEBV8yYMY

WildBrick142 went on to say that each territory can have up to three owners. The game files show two primary gang colors: blue and orange. The game was designed to cycle between the two colors of each territory owner.

However, they were unsure whether the color change was an element of actual gameplay or merely a testing and debugging feature for developers. The game mode requires three owners, all of whom can be members of the same gang, to set up their territories at all times.

Users' reactions to the discovery in GTA Online

Players quickly responded to the Tweet, sharing their thoughts and questions about the canceled game mode. User brandon april wondered if the game mode would be included in the next rumored DLC, which is set to be released in December 2022.

brandon april @brandonapril4 @WildBrick142 Can it be we getting cops and crooks in December dlc with Ned Luke in it can you let me know please @WildBrick142 Can it be we getting cops and crooks in December dlc with Ned Luke in it can you let me know please

User Snuggs expressed concern and inquired whether the territories were taken from existing missions in the game.

Snuggs @Solo_Gsus @WildBrick142 Are you sure these are not the Stand your Ground and/or other MC events outlines? @WildBrick142 Are you sure these are not the Stand your Ground and/or other MC events outlines?

Another user, @conykevin, expressed hope for the inclusion of territory control game modes from San Andreas in GTA Online.

🧀 @conykevin @WildBrick142 I do wish the GTA SA like territory control would come back in some form @WildBrick142 I do wish the GTA SA like territory control would come back in some form

Why was the Cops 'n' Crooks DLC canceled in GTA Online?

According to a July 2022 Bloomberg news report, the Cops 'n' Crooks DLC, which was scheduled for release in 2020, was canceled by Rockstar Games following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing riots and tensions.

The proposed game mode was designed to categorize players as either cops or crooks. However, the gaming company never mentioned the DLC again after it was canceled.

