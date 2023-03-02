Rockstar Games dropped a brand new update for GTA Online, which has proven to be one of Rockstar Games' most popular and successful assets. GTA Online is giving away double money and RP on completing Security Contract missions this week.

On March 2, 2023, GTA Online received fresh content for a new weekly update. The developers produce regular updates that include new missions, vehicles, events, and other materials to keep players entertained and pleased. That being said, let's look at how to double rewards through Security Contracts.

How to earn twice the reward via Security Contracts in GTA Online

Security Contracts were added to GTA Online as part of The Contract update back on December 15, 2021. These involve asset protection or destruction missions that reap much cash and RP bonuses if the challenge is accomplished.

To get started, players will have to own an Agency. From there onwards, players must first register as CEO, VIP, or MC President on SecuroServ via the interaction menu to access the main computer inside the Agency Office.

Inside the office will be an accessible computer. To activate a Security Contract mission, players need to do the following:

Step 1 - Login with your specific ID and Password

Step 2 - Go to Security Contracts

Step 3 - Select a contract

Contract selection interface (Image via YouTube @LKG)

There are six different types of contract missions, three of which appear on screen at once. They are set on a random rotation. Every time a player logs off the computer and then logs back in, a fresh set of contracts appears on the screen.

The following list contains all the types of contracts available in GTA Online:

Asset Protection - Protect certain assets for 10 minutes

Gang Termination - Take out gang members in their hideout

Liquidize Assets - Use explosives to destroy rival goods

Recover Valuables - Retrieve rewards from a safe

Rescue Operation - Look for a client in a search zone

Vehicle Recovery - Recover a stolen car from a rival gang

Players also have the freedom to set a difficulty level for each mission and the rewards, increasing or decreasing in value based on the difficulty level. The more demanding difficulty will offer higher rewards and vice versa.

The difficulty levels are named Professional, Specialist, and Specialist+, with Specialist + being the most complex and Professional being easier.

Below is a list containing details of payouts for completing a Security Contract.

Professional - $31,000 to $42,000

Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000

Specialist+ - $60,000 to $70,000

This week, completing a Security Contract will pay players double the amount of money and RP in the game. This feature will be available in the game from March 2, 2023, till March 8, 2023.

Further rewards are also offered depending on the number of missions a player completes. Those rewards are :

Unlock vehicle Trade Prices

Increase daily safe income

Earn an extra $5,000 for MC Club members

Increase the living wage of bodyguards and business associates

Completing a Security Contract unlocks VIP Contract missions, and completing 3 Security Contracts will further unlock Payphone Hits.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- Security Contracts

- Dr. Dre's VIP Contract / The Data Leaks ($2,000,000)



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Payphone Hits



Log in unlock:

- White WCC DJ Pooh Tee

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle

2x GTA$ & RP

- Security Contracts

- Dr. Dre's VIP Contract / The Data Leaks ($2,000,000)

1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Payphone Hits

Log in unlock:

- White WCC DJ Pooh Tee

#GTAOnline [March 2 - 9]

Rockstar Games is rewarding double money and RP on completion of VIP Contracts and 1.5 times the rewards on completing Payphone Hits all week long in GTA Online. This makes it the perfect time to grind these contract missions and generate high amounts of income in the game.

