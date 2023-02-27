Top 5 GTA Vice City missions that players used to rage quit

GTA Vice City is one of the most nostalgia-inducing games ever. The pink and blue aesthetic and the iconic 80s music from some of the top artists of the time helped GTA Vice City impeccably capture the essence of the 80s decade.

Tommy Vercetti's exploits are legendary. The story is good enough to be a Hollywood classic, and the missions, well, some are fun, but some make the players want to quit the game and uninstall it within a minute. That said, here on this list are five missions that allow players to remove their rose-tinted glasses and push many to the edge of deleting the game.

Five of the hardest missions in GTA Vice City

1) Demolition Man

The first experience of rage quitting comes during Demolition Man, assigned to players by Avery Carrington in GTA Vice City. The objective involves destroying an under-construction building next to the bridge connecting to Starfish Island.

The task is rather simple. However, completing it with the in-game mechanics is another challenge in itself. It is frustrating to control the RC Helicopter needed to plant bombs on every building floor with its wonky controls. The guards shooting at the toy chopper doesn't help much, either.

2) Bombs Away

Another agonizing mission involving RC vehicles. Auntie Poulet gives the bombs Aways to Tommy. The goal is to destroy the drug-loaded speedboats of the Cuban gangsters. To complete this task, players need to control an RC Plane, this time from a Top Fun van parked at a distance from the mission zone.

The plane is tough to maneuver, dipping and rising uncontrollably. As if it wasn't already difficult to bomb the stationary boats, players have to chase down the escaping gangsters, during which the plane falls into the water more often than not.

3) Dildo Dodo

This mission is part of the Film Studios Asset missions in GTA Vice City. The goal is simple, fly a seaplane through circular checkpoints to distribute flyers for a film's promotion.

Although this is not as simple as it sounds, the movement of the seaplane is very stiff. The rising and dipping of the plane at tight angles can cause it to crash to the ground at any moment, failing the mission.

Furthermore, a lot of the checkpoints are within the city among tall buildings of Vice City, which are easy to crash into while flying the Skimmer seaplane. To top it all off, a fuel meter for the Skimmer keeps running out quicker than usual.

4) Naval Engagement

Naval Engagement is a mission assigned by Umberto Robina in GTA Vice City. The goal is to ambush a Haitian drug deal and steal the merchandise on a boat. The tricky part comes when players are overwhelmingly outnumbered by Haitian gangsters while trying to take them all out.

The firefight drains a lot of health very swiftly and is nearly impossible to come out of without using armor. To follow that, there is an instant four-star wanted level while escaping, where the police keep ramming and shooting at our getaway car.

5) The Driver

Tommy Vercetti is putting together a crew for a bank robbery. He needs an ace driver for their getaway plan. Hilary King is the best person for the job, and to convince him to join the team, Tommy has to beat him in a street race.

The competition is unfair, as players are given a Sentinel against a Sabre Turbo. Hilary drives off rapidly in the faster car, and players cannot even choose their route to the finish line as they have to go through mandatory checkpoints.

There is also a two-star wanted level from the beginning where police cars constantly try to knock our car off course.

All of the missions in GTA Vice City made it a memorable game, even the highly frustrating ones mentioned above on this list.

