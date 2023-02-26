5 most nefarious missions in GTA 3 Definitive Edition, ranked

Rockstar Games released their most ambitious project of the time, GTA 3, in 2001. The gaming industry had not seen anything with such detail and execution on that scale before. It might have been overshadowed by every other game that followed it in the series, however, it was GTA 3 that showed the world just what was achievable with technology in the right hands.

With its recent re-release in the form of GTA 3 The Definitive Edition, fans were made to relive some of the most inhuman assignments given to Claude, its protagonist. It also reminded us just how much of a cold-blooded killer the mute lead of GTA 3 is. Here on this list, we will look at five of the most nefarious missions in GTA 3 The Definitive Edition.

5 of the evilest missions given to players in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

5) Mike Lips Last Lunch

Given to players by Joey Leone, this assassination mission involves rigging a car with an explosive. Mike Lips Forelli has owed money to Joey Leone for too long, and there is no indication of it returning anytime soon.

Hence, Joey asks Claude to drive to Marco Bistro’s restaurant, where Lips Forelli is having lunch. Players must steal his car and drive it to 8-balls garage to arm it with a bomb. The vehicle must then be taken back and parked at the same spot to avoid suspicion. As soon as Lips Forelli starts the car's engine, it blows up into flames.

4) Waka-Gashira Wipeout!

Assigned to players by Donald Love, this mission aims to start a gang war between the Colombian Cartel and the Yakuza gang. It involves Claude killing Kenji Kasen, who was previously giving him missions. Claude surprisingly has no qualms about it and agrees to do the deed.

Players need to steal a car belonging to the Colombian Cartel, drive into Newport, and neutralize Kenji Kasen to make it look like this has been done by the Colombians. They must exit Newport and dump the car to successfully pass the mission.

3) Her Lover

Marty Chonks' wife is having an affair with Carl, who he owes money to. Claude is tasked with chauffeuring the individual to Marty's warehouse, where his money will be paid back, or so he thinks.

Claude brings him to the kill zone, where Marty Chonks unsuccessfully tries to lure him into his office. Carl declines and kills off Marty instead with a SPAS-12 shotgun. Players can decide whether to kill Carl or let him go, but it has no further effect on the story of GTA 3.

2) The Wife

This is one of Marty's more sinister missions in GTA 3. Marty is tired of his wife's habit of overspending and has no attachment to her. Additionally, he has his eyes on her insurance money that could benefit his business.

Claude is tasked with chauffeuring Mrs. Chonks from the nail salon to Marty's warehouse. She unsuspectingly enters to see her husband and gets murdered in cold blood. The car is then dumped into the sea to eliminate any evidence connecting them to her disappearance.

1) Plaster Blaster

Ray Machowski assigns Claude this mission. Before this, he was tasked with burning down McAffrey's apartment. He miraculously survived, is now completely covered in a body cast, and is being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The mission Plaster Blaster involves Claude repeatedly ramming that ambulance until the damage bar fills up. After that, the poor soul falls out of the vehicle, and the game instructs the player to either ram his body cast with a vehicle or continuously bomb him until it breaks open, killing him in the process.

The popularity of GTA 3 paved the way for the gaming industry as we know it today. Rockstar Games and many other developers were motivated by the game's huge success at the time and went on to create some of the most fantastic and memorable games we play today.

Poll : 0 votes