10 best ways to earn money in GTA 5 story mode (February 2023)

GTA 5 features a ton of items that players would want to own, like cars, clothes, weapons, and property. Even though they're pricey, the game offers a lot of opportunities for the players to stock up on their bank accounts and buy whatever they desire.

Given that there is no specific money cheat code in GTA 5, alternatives can be followed to make money quickly in the game's story mode. The following section will dive into the 10 best ways to earn money in GTA 5's story mode.

Heists, secret money stashes, street races, and more help in earning money in GTA 5

1) Stock Market

The stock market simulation in the game was an effort by Rockstar Games to make the latest entry into the GTA series a little more realistic.

Players can buy and sell stock online using BAWSAQ or the LCN Exchange websites. There are many stocks to choose from, with graphs and charts to help players decide which stock to invest in.

The stock market will be affected by in-game scenarios. For instance, in the above video, buying Redwood stocks and then going to stores destroying all other products except Redwood commodities will raise its stocks and help you earn a lot of money quickly.

2) Street races

Street races are quick, fun, and easy to generate extra cash in the game. The first one is triggered via the Strangers and Freaks side mission when players play as Franklin.

Winning them rewards the players with a good amount of cash. Franklin's special ability is slowing down time while driving. Using this gives players an extra edge over all of their adversaries in these street races.

3) Robbing stores

Robbing stores in GTA 5 isn't a complicated task. All one must do is head into any accessible store in the game and point their gun at the cashier.

In instances like the video above, the cashier will hand over the money while panicking, while sometimes players will have to loot the cash register themselves.

4) Armored truck raids

Gruppe 6 green and white armored trucks have a good sum of money. Players need to kill the two guards riding in it to loot the money from the back of the truck.

Shooting on the closed doors of the truck will open them up. Sometimes the money can be collected from the dead guards themselves. This ordeal will raise the player's wanted level, so they must be quick with the raid.

5) Lester assassination missions

Lester offers a huge money-making opportunity through a set of five assassination missions. These are side quests that can be triggered anytime during the game. Playing as Franklin will trigger these side missions, resulting in a significant rise in the value of certain stocks.

So it is advised to buy stocks with all three protagonists in the game before the players complete Lester's assassination missions to take full advantage of this opportunity.

6) Weed farm raids

A weed farm near Mount Chiliad can be raided when the players play GTA 5 as Trevor.

It is a relatively simple task that can be repeated after waiting a while, each time for a different sum of money. Killing the guards and claiming the money from the shed will see the players complete this raid.

7) Heists

There are a total of five heists in GTA 5's story mode. Completing them successfully earns the players a big sum of money. This is one of the best ways to earn money in the game, as these missions can be redone.

Changing the approach every time a heist is replayed can give them a fresh experience. Heists are also available in GTA Online, but the money there and in the offline mode is separate.

8) ATM robbery

Robbing an ATM is impossible in GTA 5 without mods. However, the players can kill NPCs that have just used an ATM and loot their withdrawn cash.

Often, this will generate a decent sum of money and can be redone anytime the player sees an NPC walking away after using the ATM to withdraw money.

9) Random events

Random events can be triggered while playing the game. There are specific events for every protagonist in the game.

It involves helping an NPC with a simple problem that will help the players earn a good amount of cash, as some NPCs have hefty bank accounts.

10) Hidden briefcases

Scattered around the map of Los Santos and Blaine County are hidden briefcases full of money. They can be obtained with any protagonist.

Most of them can be found underwater, and others can be discovered in the Blaine County wilderness.

Underwater briefcases will require players to hold their breath for an extended period. They must approach this with the protagonist with the best lung capacity or use scuba diving gear.

Completing these tasks successfully throughout GTA 5's story mode will rack up a huge amount of money for the players to use in whatever way they want.

