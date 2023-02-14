How to unlock Trade Prices for taxi and other new vehicles in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Los Santos Drug Wars update was added to GTA Online on December 13, 2022, and introduced brand-new vehicles. A huge selection of automobiles is available for players to explore.

Of all the vehicles added with the update, the following cars can be obtained by GTA Online players for a Trade Price:

Zirconium Journey II

BF Surfer Custom

Taxi

More often than not, buying cars from the massive catalog of GTA Online makes a dent in the player’s in-game wallets. However, there is a way to grind your way to generously discounted rates known as Trade Price.

Unlocking Trade Price for GTA Online Los Santos Drug War vehicles

Trade Prices are only available for a select few cars. These specific vehicles can be unlocked by finishing a set of races, completing in-game tasks, or passing certain missions.

Zirconium Journey II

A variant of the Journey, Zirconium’s Journey II, was added to the game with the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It is based on the 1979-1981 Fleetwood Pace Arrow real-life car.

It has a top speed of 79.25 mph or 125.54 km/h and can be bought for $790,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in Los Santos. The Trade Price for this vehicle is $592,500.

To get access to this discounted rate, players must complete the First Dose - Welcome To The Troupe mission. Furthermore, Journey II can be sold for $474,000 and $610,695 when fully upgraded.

BF Surfer Custom

Los Santos Drug Wars also added the BF Surfer Custom to GTA Online. It is a variant of the standard version of the Surfer. Volkswagen Type 2 is the source of inspiration for this car. A very similar automobile is also seen in GTA San Andreas that goes by the name of Camper.

Surfer Custom clocks in at a speed of 69.75 mph or 112.25 km/h and can be bought for $590,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in Los Santos. The unlockable Trade Price for the Surfer Custom is $442,500.

Players must complete the First Dose - Make War Not Love mission to buy this car at its Trade Price.

Taxi

In GTA Online, players can do Taxi Work missions by delivering customers to their destination and be rewarded a fee for doing so.

The Warstock Cache & Carry website will sell you the Taxi for a fee of $650,000. However, this car can only be bought for $487,500 if you unlock its Trade Price.

To unlock its Trade Price, all that the player has to do is to complete 10 fares continuously. Once that is done, the discounted rate for the Taxi will be accessible to the players on the website.

With the Los Santos Drug Wars update, the following vehicles were also added to the game, although they don’t have a trade price available:

Overflod Entity MT (Super)

Declasse Tulip M-100 (Muscle)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Muscle)

MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

Manchez Scout C (Motorcycle)

Besides them, some unreleased cars will possibly be added to the game in the future :

Ocelot Virtue

Declasse Tahoma Coupa

Toundra Panthere

Karin Hotring Everon

Karin Boor

Willard Eudora

Trade Price is a great way to reward players for their hard work, and these tasks keep them engaged in the game as they chase their desired vehicles while wanting to deal as little damage to their in-game bank accounts as possible.

